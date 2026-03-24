Sharks Foundation awards $40,000 Community Assist Grant to Scientific Adventures for Girls

Sharks Foundation Provides $40,000 Community Assist Grant to Scientific Adventures for Girls

The Sharks Foundation awarded a $40,000 Community Assist Grant to Scientific Adventures for Girls (SAfG), reinforcing its commitment to youth education and expanding access to STEM opportunities for girls across the Bay Area. 

Scientific Adventures for Girls works to remove systemic barriers to all girls’ participation in STEM starting in transitional kindergarten. Through afterschool programs rooted in hands-on learning and mentorship, the organization aims to spark curiosity, foster positive attitudes toward science and technology, and equip girls from historically underrepresented communities.  

Funding will support Scientific Adventures for Girls’ 27-week afterschool STEM program and assist educators who deliver the hands-on, project-based learning experiences and curriculum . The Sharks Foundation grant will specifically cover program planning, preparation, instruction, training, professional development, and coordination at Washington Elementary, ensuring that girls living in Berkley receive high-quality STEM education.

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In addition, the grant funded the creation of 900 summer STEM kits, designed to extend learning beyond the classroom and into the school break. Each kit provides three engaging hands-on STEM activities that empower girls to explore new interests, build confidence, and develop critical 21st century skills alongside their families. 

On February 12, Team Teal volunteers gathered at SAP Center to assemble the backpacks which included: 1. exploring the hydrodynamics of shark skin, 2. learning structural engineering and geometry through constructing mini hockey rink models, and 3. discovering shark senses through experiments in concentration and dilution using tomato juice as “blood”. Girls and their families will have the opportunity to complete these projects together, sparking meaningful conversations about STEM and, most importantly, extend learning through the summer when youth historically disconnect from educational opportunities.

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“What a special, exciting, and fun day it was for Scientific Adventures for Girls and Team Teal volunteers to come together for this project,” said Chloe Yu, Programs & Philanthropy Assistant. “Through these kits, young girls will explore curriculum‑aligned activities, strengthen connections with loved ones, and ultimately build greater confidence in their belonging in STEM fields. With a shared commitment to providing local youth with access to opportunities that support their success in school, partnering with Scientific Adventures for Girls on this event aligned authentically with the Sharks Foundation’s mission.” 

The event was an opportunity to propel the Sharks Foundation’s February TK–12 Education grant focal area into action, aligning philanthropic investment with organizations that expand access to quality education and enrichment opportunities.

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