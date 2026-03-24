Sharks Foundation awards $40,000 Community Assist Grant to Scientific Adventures for Girls

The Sharks Foundation awarded a $40,000 Community Assist Grant to Scientific Adventures for Girls (SAfG), reinforcing its commitment to youth education and expanding access to STEM opportunities for girls across the Bay Area.

Scientific Adventures for Girls works to remove systemic barriers to all girls’ participation in STEM starting in transitional kindergarten. Through afterschool programs rooted in hands-on learning and mentorship, the organization aims to spark curiosity, foster positive attitudes toward science and technology, and equip girls from historically underrepresented communities.

Funding will support Scientific Adventures for Girls’ 27-week afterschool STEM program and assist educators who deliver the hands-on, project-based learning experiences and curriculum . The Sharks Foundation grant will specifically cover program planning, preparation, instruction, training, professional development, and coordination at Washington Elementary, ensuring that girls living in Berkley receive high-quality STEM education.