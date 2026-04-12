Canucks tie game late in 3rd period, edge Sharks in shootout

Igor Chernyshov scored twice for the Sharks (37-34-8), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games. Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves, and Macklin Celebrini had two assists to reach 110 points (42 goals, 68 assists).

San Jose is five points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with three games to play.

"Just some of our details, I would say, is the biggest thing," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said, "Details in our D zone, which was tonight. In previous games, there were some other issues."

Chernyshov put the Sharks up 1-0 at 16:19 of the first period. After a face-off win by Celebrini at the right face-off dot, Chernyshov got the puck at the top of the crease and made a backhand move around Lankinen's right pad.