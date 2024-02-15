Hellebuyck makes 17 saves, Jets shut out Sharks

It was Hellebuyck's third shutout this season and 35th in the NHL.

"He didn’t have a lot of work, but he had some timely saves,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “Early in the third there, they had a couple of really good chances that he stopped. In the second period, their chances weren't very many, but they came in little bunches there, in a hurry, and he made big saves.”

Morgan Barron scored for the Jets (32-14-5), who have won two in a row after losing their previous five (0-4-1).

“We had 84 shot attempts. We had more than enough scoring chances to score more than one goal,” Bowness said. “Give their goalie a ton of credit. Huge saves. We were all over the net. Just keep pushing. If we can create that much offense, the puck will have to go in soon.”

Kaapo Kahkonen made 38 saves for the Sharks (14-33-5), who were playing their first game since Jan. 31.

“Frustration, really. Obviously, we’ve been off for a while here,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “You could see there were a lot of missed opportunities for us to generate way more offense than we did. It looked like we tried to do the right thing, but we just weren’t. Our timing was off for sure, and obviously Kaapo played well, but we just weren’t efficient with the puck tonight.

“A lot of our problems were turnovers. I thought structurally we were pretty good defensively. It’s tough to be in great structure when you turn it over as much as we did tonight, but there was definitely some positives to pull out of tonight.”