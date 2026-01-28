Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks cruise to victory against Canucks

Tom Willander and Filip Hronek scored, and Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk each had two assists for the Canucks (17-31-5), who have lost three in a row since ending an 11-game skid, and are 1-12-2 in their past 15. Kevin Lankinen allowed three goals on six shots before being replaced at 5:55 of the first period by Nikita Tolopilo, who made 25 saves in relief.

"I don't think we played good anywhere today,” Willander said. “I think pretty much every detail was bad; can't name anything good today. At least the last few times we had results like this, I think we did a decent job in many parts of our game. But today, I thought, was awful."

Willander gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 1:15 of the first period with the teams playing 4-on-4, scoring with a high glove shot from the top of the face-off circles past a screened Askarov.

Celebrini tied it 1-1 just 36 seconds later at 1:51 with the teams still at 4-on-4, one-timing a pass from Smith along the left boards against the grain and past the blocker of Lankinen from the top of the right face-off circle.

“It happened so fast you can't really get put your head up and try to read it. You just try to put it over the pad or pick a nice spot,” Celebrini said. “We kind of woke up a little bit. It's pretty quick, when they scored, and I think we just kind of wanted to get to our game.”

Adam Gaudette put San Jose ahead 2-1 at 4:43 with a one-timer high over Lankinen’s blocker. Celebrini intercepted a Hronek clearing attempt at the blue line and passed to William Eklund at the right hash mark for a quick, short pass to Gaudette at the left hash mark.

Tyler Toffoli extended it to 3-1 at 5:55 on another one-timer from the left hash mark, finishing a pass from Alexander Wennberg at the goal line with a shot between Lankinen’s pads.

“That's what we've done a really good job of this year is when teams kind of push back on us, or try to get on their front foot, we do a good job of just kind of handling it, weathering it, and getting back to our game,” Celebrini said.

Tolopilo, called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday, then replaced Lankinen. He made several quality saves before Smith’s power-play goal pushed it 4-0 at 9:07 on a wrist shot short side from the left face-off dot over Tolopilo’s right shoulder.

“You never know what could happen in the game, so just prepare a plan. When you go in, do your job,” Tolopilo said. “Overall I had an OK game. Of course, there are some things to work on and probably the first goal, I could play a little bit differently. Just going to look at it and take some things and try to clean up.”