DeBrusk scores late in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks

Hughes also assisted on the overtime winner, tying Alexander Edler for the franchise lead in points by a defenseman with 409. Hughes reached the mark in 432 games with the Canucks, less than half of the 925 Edler played.

Linus Karlsson tied it midway through the third period, and Nikita Tolopilo made 15 saves in his NHL debut for the Canucks (38-29-14), who have points in four straight (3-0-1).

“I just so, so glad that I get a chance. It was a long journey for me,” said Tolopilo, who signed two years ago as an undrafted free agent after playing in Sweden’s second division. “I was dreaming about that since I was kid. I watched highlights, try to watch some online games and it's far away, my hometown in Belarus is far away from here. So, you just want to play here.”

Macklin Celebrini scored, and Georgiev made 35 saves for the Sharks (20-49-12), who were coming off a 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday and are winless in 10 games (0-7-3). San Jose lost four players to injury in Calgary and had to call up three players from the American Hockey League in the morning.

“I thought we competed,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I thought we had some pretty good effort. I just think at times our brains weren't there, which I don't know if that's to be expected or not, but it's the National Hockey League, so your brains have to be on. But for us to be in the hockey game and gave ourselves another chance to win one and just came up a little short again.”

Celebrini put the Sharks ahead 1-0 on the power play at 4:20 of the second period. He circled off the right boards to the face-off dot unchecked before unleashing a short-side wrist shot over Tolopilo’s glove, off the crossbar and in.

Celebrini, who is from nearby North Vancouver, grew up skating at Rogers Arena while his dad worked for the Canucks.

“I remember being a kid just skating on this ice with my brother, so that was a cool moment,” said Celebrini, who leads all NHL rookies with 25 goals this season and is second with 63 points. “Scoring in this building, I think it was just a dream as a kid to play in the NHL, and then scoring here is pretty cool.”