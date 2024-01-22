San Jose Sharks to host annual Sharks Pride game on Saturday, January 27

Pride photo

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will host its annual Sharks Pride Game on Saturday, January 27 at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) when the Sharks face-off against the Buffalo Sabres at 1 p.m. Tickets to Sharks Pride Night are still available and can be purchased

Festivities for the Sharks Pride  celebration will kick-off on Wednesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. when members of the San Jose Sharks staff will compete against members of the San Francisco Earthquakes (@SFQuakes) LGBTQ+ Adult Hockey Team in a friendly scrimmage at SAP Center.

The Sharks Pride celebration continues Saturday, January 27 with multiple activations taking place throughout the Sharks Pride game:

  • Fans will notice Pride-themed corporate partner dasher boards around the rink.
  • All fans attending the game will receive a Sharks Pride Game reversible bucket hat upon entering SAP Center.
  • Starting at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, January 26, the Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity) will auction Pride-themed Sharks jerseys with crest and patch artwork designed by Local Color Artist Arely Cardenas (@arelypaintthis), a first-generation Mexican-American woman who was born and raised in San Jose. In addition to current Sharks players, this custom set of jerseys will feature alumni names like Marleau and Nolan. The jerseys will be available for fans to bid on through Sunday, January 28 at 5 p.m. PT. Net proceeds benefit Side by Side to support their Our Space program which provides LGBTQIA+ teens and young adults in Alameda County with a safe place to express their authentic selves and feel seen, accepted, and celebrated. To view and/or participate in the auction, text “SHARKS” to 76278 or visit sharks.givesmart.com.
  • The Sharks Foundation will announce a $100,000 grant in partnership with SAP (@SAP) to the Bill Wilson Center in support of their LGBTQ+ transitional living program, a program designed to provide a safe and accepting environment for young adults, ages 18-21, who are homeless, often having been kicked out and rejected by their families due to their sexual orientation.
  • The Sharks Foundation will also sell custom, Pride Territory Signs for $5 at the Sharks Foundation booth located on the concourse at section 118 while supplies last.
  • The game will be preceded by a ceremonial puck drop from a member of the San Francisco Earthquakes LGBTQ+ Adult Hockey Team.
  • Pride-themed lighting in the arena bowl and themed music throughout the night.
  • The Sharks center-hung video display will feature videos highlighting the Sharks engagement with LGBTQ+ organizations including SV Pride and the San Francisco Earthquakes.
MicrosoftTeams-image (544)

Pride-themed Sharks merchandise specifically created for this night featuring artwork created by Cardenas and will be available for purchase in the Sharks Pro Shop located near the South Entrance at SAP Center.

Special food and beverage selections created specifically for Sharks Pride Night will include a rainbow roll prepared by Sushi Confidential located on the concourse at section 112 and a rainbow slushy available at Slush Cantina located on the upper concourse at section 206.

For more information about Sharks Pride Night, check out the Sharks website at www.sjsharks.com.

