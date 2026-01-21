Hagel has 3 points, Lightning defeat Sharks to extend point streak to 14

Hagel responded 33 seconds later to tie the game 1-1 at 15:10. After Kucherov forced San Jose into a turnover in its own zone, Cirelli settled the puck in the right circle and found Hagel at the far post for a backdoor tap-in.

"When everyone is buying into their role and their job every time they step on the ice, it makes it easy for the goals to go into the net," Hagel said. "Especially when you're playing good defense and you've got 'Vasy' kicking. There's so many saves he makes that give us confidence."

Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead at 1:49 of the second period. Hagel took a backdoor pass from Kucherov at the left post before wrapping it around to the right post, where Cirelli poked it past a sprawling Askarov.

However, Cirelli would leave the game with an undisclosed injury in the opening minute of the third period. There was no update on his status from Cooper postgame.

Guentzel extended the lead to 3-1 at 3:17 of the second period. Gage Goncalves intercepted the puck along the left boards and sent a pass down to Dominic James, who found a wide-open Guentzel for a one-timer from the right hash marks.

"It's obviously fun when you're winning. It's a lot easier when you're winning and it's a lot more fun," James said. "It's fun playing with two guys that can make such great plays. If you get it to them they're going to score, like Jake did tonight."