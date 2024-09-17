San Jose Sharks set to open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 19

20230923Morning Skate4818

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today the team’s roster and schedule for the 2024 training camp, set to open on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Sharks Ice at San Jose.

The roster will be split into three groups, with select, requested players available at the conclusion of their respective group’s activities each day. Media members seeking specific players should check with Sharks Media Relations personnel in advance for the best time to gain access to individuals as the groupings are subject to change daily. Groups will also be posted each morning to the media relations Twitter (@SanJoseSharksPR) prior to the start of the day’s on-ice activities. Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky will address the media at the end of each day’s final session.

The full training camp roster is available here.

When entering Sharks Ice at San Jose (1500 S 10th St, San Jose, CA 95112), media must enter through the main lobby of the facility which faces South 10th Street, and proceed through the connector area before reaching the Sharks Rink. Be advised parking is limited, and media may use the SJSU parking structure across the street for a small fee.

For the safety of all guests and media at Sharks Ice at San Jose, security will conduct screening checks, which may include both walk-through metal detectors and X-Ray bag screening at each Sharks practice. For any media attending practices, please make sure to have proper credentials available for the security team to ensure a smooth process prior to entry to the rink. All media and guests should only enter via the connector area in the front part of the building. If you park in the back of the facility, please walk around to the front of the building to access the Sharks Rink. There will be no access via the Grey Rink or Tech CU Arena entrances.

Please note all practice times, individual groups and rink locations are subject to change.

Camp Schedule

DATE
GROUPS
TIME
LOCATION
Sept. 19

Group A

Scrimmage A & B

Group B

Group C

 

9 a.m.

9:50 a.m.

11 a.m.

12 p.m.

Sharks Rink

Tech CU Arena

Sharks Rink

Sharks Rink
Sept. 20

Group B

Scrimmage B & C

Group C

Group A

9 a.m.

9:50 a.m.

11 a.m.

12 p.m.

Sharks Rink

Tech CU Arena

Sharks Rink

Sharks Rink
Sept. 21

Group C

Scrimmage C & A

Group A

Group B

9 a.m.

9:50 a.m.

11 a.m.

12 p.m.

Sharks Rink

Tech CU Arena

Sharks Rink

Sharks Rink
Sept. 22

Non-Game Group

Game vs. VGK

10 a.m.

5 p.m.

Sharks Rink

SAP Center
Sept. 23

Day Off

Day Off

Day Off

Sept. 24

Game Group

Non-Game Group

Game vs. ANA

10:30 a.m.

12 p.m.

7 p.m.

Sharks Rink

Sharks Rink

SAP Center 

Media members are encouraged to check in with the Sharks media relations department for the most up to date schedule and procedures for the San Jose Sharks training camp. Media availabilities will be conducted at a location to be determined.

The Sharks’ second preseason game, Tuesday, Sept. 24 vs. Anaheim, will be the inaugural Sharks Neighborhood Game, featuring special ticket pricing to allow new fans and community groups to experience live, Sharks hockey. Beginning Aug. 12, a variety of non-profits, schools and community organizations that may otherwise not be able to attend a Sharks game received information from the team detailing how they could claim complimentary or discounted tickets. More information regarding the neighborhood game is available here.

All Sharks home preseason games will be streamed at sjsharks.com and all six preseason games, home and away, will air on the Sharks Audio Network, which can be found in the Sharks + SAP Center app as well as at sjsharks.com/listen.

Additional upcoming Sharks-related events include:

DAY DATE TIME (PT) EVENT

Thu. Sept. 26 7:00 p.m. Sharks at Anaheim, Honda Center (preseason)

Tue. Oct. 1 7:00 p.m. Sharks vs. Utah, SAP Center (preseason)

Fri. Oct. 4 6:00 p.m. Sharks vs. Anaheim, SAP Center (preseason)

Sat. Oct. 5 5:00 p.m. Sharks at Vegas, T-Mobile Arena (preseason)

Thu. Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. Sharks vs. St. Louis, SAP Center – Regular Season Opener

Sat. Oct. 12 6:00 p.m. Barracuda at Ontario – Barracuda AHL Season Opener

Sat. Oct. 19 7:00 p.m. Barracuda vs. Iowa, Tech CU Arena – Home Opener

Sat. Nov. 23 5:00 p.m. Joe Thornton No. 19 Retirement Night, SAP Center

News Feed

Sharks complete perfect Rookie Faceoff with 6-3 win over Avalanche

Sharks to host second annual Grateful Dead Night on Thursday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m. 

Sharks dominate Ducks in Rookie Faceoff, Musty nets hat trick

Celebrini scores in Sharks debut at prospect tournament

Sharks begin 2024 Rookie Faceoff with 3-2 victory over Utah Hockey Club

Sharks announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season

Celebrini, Smith eager to accelerate Sharks rebuild

Celebrini says living with Thornton will be ‘perfect situation’ as Sharks rookie

The Sharks Foundation to celebrate 30 years and more than $20 million of impact

Celebrini calls 1st time on ice in Sharks uniform 'pretty cool'

Scrolling Social: Jelly Roll & co. rock the Teal

Sharks announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff Roster

Calder Trophy winner for 2024-25 season debated by NHL.com

Sharks Around the Bay tours Bay Area Sept. 7 - 21

NHL announces changes to San Jose Sharks 2024-25 schedule

Scrolling Social: Silicon Valley Pride Parade

Askarov traded to Sharks by Predators

Sharks acquire goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from Nashville