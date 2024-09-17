San Jose Sharks set to open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 19

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today the team’s roster and schedule for the 2024 training camp, set to open on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Sharks Ice at San Jose.

The roster will be split into three groups, with select, requested players available at the conclusion of their respective group’s activities each day. Media members seeking specific players should check with Sharks Media Relations personnel in advance for the best time to gain access to individuals as the groupings are subject to change daily. Groups will also be posted each morning to the media relations Twitter (@SanJoseSharksPR) prior to the start of the day’s on-ice activities. Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky will address the media at the end of each day’s final session.

The full training camp roster is available here.

When entering Sharks Ice at San Jose (1500 S 10th St, San Jose, CA 95112), media must enter through the main lobby of the facility which faces South 10th Street, and proceed through the connector area before reaching the Sharks Rink. Be advised parking is limited, and media may use the SJSU parking structure across the street for a small fee.

For the safety of all guests and media at Sharks Ice at San Jose, security will conduct screening checks, which may include both walk-through metal detectors and X-Ray bag screening at each Sharks practice. For any media attending practices, please make sure to have proper credentials available for the security team to ensure a smooth process prior to entry to the rink. All media and guests should only enter via the connector area in the front part of the building. If you park in the back of the facility, please walk around to the front of the building to access the Sharks Rink. There will be no access via the Grey Rink or Tech CU Arena entrances.

Please note all practice times, individual groups and rink locations are subject to change.