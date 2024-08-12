Sharks Around The Bay Tour summer activation to culminate on Tuesday, September 24 with first annual Neighborhood Game

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) *Around the Bay Tour* summer activation will culminate on Tuesday, September 24 when the team hosts its inaugural Neighborhood Game at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). The preseason game vs. the Anaheim Ducks will start at 7 p.m. and will offer special pricing, to allow new fans as well as community groups to experience live Sharks hockey. The game will also feature unique programming and activations, giving attendees that chance to engage with Sharks personalities and get to know the exciting young team.

The Neighborhood Game reflects the Sharks continued efforts to provide more access to the community to experience hockey and re-think traditional events like Fan Fest. The Sharks added a fourth preseason game, rather than the standard three home games, to hold the event. Prior to the Neighborhood Game, Sharks players will make several stops across the Bay Area to visit fans as part of the Sharks Around the Bay Tour.

“We continue to make a concerted effort to meet fans where they are and increase access to the game of hockey and our organization,” said Doug Bentz, Chief Marketing Officer for the San Jose Sharks. “Consistent with our Teal Together mantra, we want to bring the neighborhood together to experience live Sharks hockey, whether you’re new the sport, haven’t had the ability to attend, or bleed Teal. The first ever Sharks Neighborhood Game, like our community outreach and Celebration game platform, gives us another opportunity to do that. “

Beginning August 12, a variety of non-profits, schools, and community organizations that may otherwise not be able to attend a Sharks game, will receive information from the Sharks detailing how they can claim complimentary or discounted tickets to the game. If you are associated with a community organization and would like to be considered for tickets to the Neighborhood Game, please click HERE.

Starting August 19, $25 tickets will be put on-sale to the public. The Sharks Neighborhood Game is not included in Sharks365 season ticket packages.