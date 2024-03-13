Tippett breaks tie in 3rd, Flyers edge Sharks

Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist and Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia (34-24-8). Samuel Ersson made 27 saves.

"I thought we were maybe a little bit lackadaisical in the first period and I thought that was a good wake-up call for us," Frost said. "Thought the second was a little bit better and the third was probably our best. I think every game is so important, you can't take any games off. Doesn't matter how you get it done, just get the two points."

Filip Zadina scored two goals and Luke Kunin had two assists for San Jose (16-41-7), which lost for the 10th time in the past 11 games (1-8-2). Magnus Chrona made 38 saves.

The Sharks were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention when the Vegas Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

"I thought there was a dip in our play in the third period and I thought they elevated their play and we weren't able to match it," Sharks coach David Quinn said.

Tippett scored the game-winner at 5:09 of the third during a delayed penalty on the Sharks. Travis Konecny made a diagonal seam pass to Tippett cutting down the right side, and he scored on a one-timer.

"I think kind of before the game and even yesterday we knew seams were going to be open a little bit," Tippett said. "I think as soon as I was at the top, we kind of locked eyes and the seam stayed open and [Konecny] made a great play."