Predators score 8, top Sharks to tie franchise record point streak at 15

Michael McCarron scored twice, and Ryan McDonagh and Kiefer Sherwood each had three assists for Nashville (40-25-4), which hasn't lost in regulation since Feb. 15 (9-2 to the Dallas Stars). Juuse Saros made 18 saves.

Mikael Granlund and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks (16-45-7), who are 1-12-2 in their past 15 games. Magnus Chrona made 32 saves.

“You’re up 2-1 with 10 minutes left in the second period, and then you get this result,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “It’s really been the story of our season. We can’t sustain successful stretches, and our bad is too bad. And that’s what you saw tonight. When our bad is bad, we look like we did tonight. As much as we’ve got to be better, we’ve got to make sure our bad isn’t as bad as tonight was.”

Josi gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 11:18 of the first period on a one-timer from the point off a pass from McDonagh.

Granlund tied it 1-1 at 17:18 on a wrist shot from the right circle on a rush. Klim Kostin found Granlund with a pass from the neutral zone, and he beat Saros blocker side.

“We were just not hard enough,” Granlund said. “We were not defending hard enough. And in the NHL, when you’re not battling hard enough, that’s how it looks. That’s a shame.”