McDavid becomes 4th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

Oilers captain is 1st to do it since 1990-91, joins Gretzky, Lemieux, Orr

Connor McDavid 100 assists

© Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor McDavid became the fourth player in NHL history to get at least 100 assists in a season when he had one for the Edmonton Oilers against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place on Monday.

McDavid, who had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury, reached the mark at 15:34 of the second period, sending a backdoor pass to Zach Hyman to make it 9-1.

McDavid is the first player to achieve the feat since 1990-91, when Wayne Gretzky had 122 assists for the Los Angeles Kings.

Mario Lemieux (114 assists with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1988-89) and Bobby Orr (102 with the Boston Bruins in 1970-71) are the other two players to have reached the mark along with Gretzky, who did it 11 times.

McDavid is third in the NHL with 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 75 games this season. Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche is second with 138 points (51 goals, 87 assists) in 81 games, and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning is first with 142 points (43 goals, 99 assists) in 80 games.

If Kucherov gets one more assist in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, it will be the second time in the League's history that two players got at least 100 assists in a season. Gretzky and Lemieux each had 114 assists in 1988-89.

