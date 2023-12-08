Sharks rally from down 4, top Red Wings in OT to spoil Kane debut

Klim Kostin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 9:05 of the second period, slapping in a loose puck from the edge of the crease.

The Red Wings increased the lead to 4-0 with three goals in 49 seconds. Rasmussen got the first two, tipping in Daniel Sprong’s shot to make it 2-0 at 12:51 and Chiarot’s at 13:04 for a 3-0 lead.

Raymond scored at 13:40, converting in the slot off Chiarot’s pass and chasing Blackwood.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct minor after the fourth goal, but the Sharks then scored their first two short-handed goals of the season. Hertl made it 4-1 at 14:08, and Zetterlund cut it to 4-2 at 14:46.

“[Vlasic’s] penalty was great -- it turned the whole game around,” Hertl said.

Sturm pulled San Jose within 4-3 at 15:52, 12 seconds after the penalty expired, off a pass from Vlasic.

“We’re up four goals and going to the power play, and we basically give up three goals on one power play,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “That’s just being lazy and casual away from the puck.

“That’s cheating hockey, not winning hockey.”

It was the sixth goal in 3:01; the teams were one second short of the NHL record for the fastest six combined goals, set by the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals on Feb. 22, 1981.

Sturm tied it 4-4 at 19:37 with his second of the game, finishing a give-and-go with Justin Bailey.

Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 5-4 lead at 13:20 of the third period with a one-timer off Raymond’s drop pass, but Hertl tied it 5-5 with his second of the game at 18:31 with Kahkonen pulled for the extra attacker. He scored on a rebound at the side of the net after Granlund shot the puck off the end boards.

NOTES: The Sharks have consecutive three-goal comeback wins for the first time in their history. They overcame a four-goal deficit to win for the second time, last doing so in a 6-5 overtime victory at the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of the 2011 Western Conference Quarterfinals. … Hertl and Zetterlund became the first San Jose players to score short-handed on the same penalty since Owen Nolan and Marco Sturm did it March 15, 2000. … Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28.