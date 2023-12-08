DETROIT -- Mikael Granlund scored 37 seconds into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks spoiled Patrick Kane’s debut for the Detroit Red Wings with a 6-5 win at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
Sharks rally from down 4, top Red Wings in OT to spoil Kane debut
Granlund scores at 37 seconds; teams combine for 6 goals in 3:01
Granlund finished a 2-on-0 off a pass from Fabian Zetterlund after a Red Wings turnover.
The Sharks fell behind 4-0 in the second period before tying less than six minutes later heading into the third.
“We played 27 great minutes,” said San Jose forward Tomas Hertl, who scored twice. “We had some bad breaks to get down 4-0, but we never quit, and lately that’s been important for us.”
The Sharks also trailed by three goals in the third period in their previous game Tuesday before coming back to defeat the New York Islanders 5-4 in overtime.
Kane, who hadn’t played this season after having hip resurfacing surgery June 1, finished with three shots on goal in 16:33 of ice time and hit the left post early in the third period.
“It was fun to play again, but it obviously would have been a little bit better to get a win,” Kane said after first game since May 1, when he played for the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round. “I felt fine. It is just a matter of getting my timing back and understanding the team structure.
“It would have been great to bury that one in the third, though.”
Granlund had a goal and two assists, and Nico Sturm scored two goals for the Sharks (8-17-2), who became the first team this season to win after trailing by four. Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, Jan Rutta had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves on 20 shots before being replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen, who made 10 saves.
Michael Rasmussen scored twice, Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and Ville Husso made 30 saves for the Red Wings (14-7-4). Ben Chiarot and Robby Fabbri each had two assists.
“We weren’t satisfied with our first period, but it seemed like we came out with good momentum and got the 4-0 lead,” Detroit forward David Perron said. “Then we give it away. That’s so frustrating and disappointing.”
Klim Kostin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 9:05 of the second period, slapping in a loose puck from the edge of the crease.
The Red Wings increased the lead to 4-0 with three goals in 49 seconds. Rasmussen got the first two, tipping in Daniel Sprong’s shot to make it 2-0 at 12:51 and Chiarot’s at 13:04 for a 3-0 lead.
Raymond scored at 13:40, converting in the slot off Chiarot’s pass and chasing Blackwood.
Marc-Edouard Vlasic was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct minor after the fourth goal, but the Sharks then scored their first two short-handed goals of the season. Hertl made it 4-1 at 14:08, and Zetterlund cut it to 4-2 at 14:46.
“[Vlasic’s] penalty was great -- it turned the whole game around,” Hertl said.
Sturm pulled San Jose within 4-3 at 15:52, 12 seconds after the penalty expired, off a pass from Vlasic.
“We’re up four goals and going to the power play, and we basically give up three goals on one power play,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “That’s just being lazy and casual away from the puck.
“That’s cheating hockey, not winning hockey.”
It was the sixth goal in 3:01; the teams were one second short of the NHL record for the fastest six combined goals, set by the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals on Feb. 22, 1981.
Sturm tied it 4-4 at 19:37 with his second of the game, finishing a give-and-go with Justin Bailey.
Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 5-4 lead at 13:20 of the third period with a one-timer off Raymond’s drop pass, but Hertl tied it 5-5 with his second of the game at 18:31 with Kahkonen pulled for the extra attacker. He scored on a rebound at the side of the net after Granlund shot the puck off the end boards.
NOTES: The Sharks have consecutive three-goal comeback wins for the first time in their history. They overcame a four-goal deficit to win for the second time, last doing so in a 6-5 overtime victory at the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of the 2011 Western Conference Quarterfinals. … Hertl and Zetterlund became the first San Jose players to score short-handed on the same penalty since Owen Nolan and Marco Sturm did it March 15, 2000. … Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28.