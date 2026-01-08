Sharks acquire goaltender Laurent Brossoit, defenseman Nolan Allan and a 2028 draft selection 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired goaltender Laurent Brossoit, defenseman Nolan Allan, and a 2028 seventh-round selection from Chicago in exchange for defenseman Ryan Ellis, defenseman Jake Furlong, and San Jose’s 2028 fourth-round selection.

Brossoit, 32, has appeared in six games for the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League (AHL), recording a 3.38 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage along with a 3-3-0 record, and scoring a goal on Dec. 12, 2025 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Over the course of his NHL career, he has appeared in 140 games, recording a .911 SV%, 2.64 GAA, and a 64-46-13 record with the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights. Brossoit helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup in the 2022-23 season, where he appeared in eight games, recording a 3.18 GAA and .894 SV% along with a 5-2 record.

Additionally in the AHL, Brossoit holds a career 2.74 GAA, .912 SV% with an 80-69-17 record and 11 shutouts.

The six-foot-three, 203-pound native of Port Alberni, British Columbia, was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Draft (sixth round, 164th overall).

Allan, 22, has appeared in 29 games for the IceHogs this season, scoring six points (two goals, four assists) along with 39 penalty minutes. In his professional career, all within the Chicago Blackhawks organization, he has appeared in 43 NHL games, scoring eight points (one goal, seven assists), and has 109 career AHL games, recording 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists).

Prior to his professional career, Allan played in the Western Hockey League across three seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders and Seattle Thunderbirds, appearing in 203 career games and scoring 79 points (21 goals, 58 assists). He helped win the WHL Championship with Seattle in the 2022-23 season where he appeared in 19 playoff games and scored 10 points (two goals, eight assists). By the end of the season, he was named to the WHL Second All-Star Team, and the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

Internationally, he has represented Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships, collecting two points (one goal, one assist) in seven games, helping capture the Gold Medal.

The six-foot-two, 194-pound native of Davidson, Saskatchewan, was originally selected by Chicago in the 2021 NHL Draft (first round, 32nd overall).

Furlong, 21, has appeared in 12 games for the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL, scoring two assists. Over the course of his professional career, all with San Jose, he has appeared in 78 AHL games and registered 10 points (one goal, nine assists). Furlong was originally selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (fifth round, 140th overall).