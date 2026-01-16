Sharks acquire Draft selection from the Carolina Hurricanes 

1 (1)

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired a 2027 fifth-round selection (Chicago’s draft pick) from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Kyle Masters and San Jose’s 2026 fourth-round selection.

Masters, 22, has appeared in 10 games for the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder, scoring three assists this year. He initially was acquired by San Jose from Minnesota on Oct. 17, 2025.

Over his professional career, the native of Edmonton, Alberta, has played in 35 AHL games with Iowa, registering six points (one goal, five assists), eight penalty minutes, and an even rating. In addition, he has appeared in 69 ECHL games with Iowa and Wichita, totaling 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

Masters was originally selected by Minnesota in the 2021 NHL Draft (fourth round, 118th overall).

