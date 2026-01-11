Toffoli scores twice, Sharks complete comeback against Stars in OT

Hryckowian gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 7:33 of the first period. Sharks defenseman Vincent Iorio lost the puck at the blue line, and Hryckowian beat Nedeljkovic over the glove on a breakaway.

Robertson pushed the lead to 2-0 at 19:03. After Rantanen was stopped at the crease by Nedeljkovic, the puck went to the right of the Sharks goalie, leaving Robertson with an empty net.

"Everyone in this locker room wants to contribute," Robertson said. "Everyone feeds off that spark. Looking forward to trying to continue that next game."

Wennberg cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 4:44 of the second period. Celebrini fed a backhand pass from behind the net to Wennberg at the top of the crease, and his one-timer beat DeSmith.

Skinner tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 14:49. Igor Chernyshov got around the defense on the right boards and slipped a pass to Skinner at the top of the crease.

Capobianco gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 19:01, opting to shoot on a 2-on-1.

"I just tried to move my feet," Capobianco said. "It was a lucky bounce, but I just tried to shoot it. I didn't want to complicate it."

Rantanen extended the lead to 4-2 at 7:53 of the third period. Sam Steel's shot rebounded off Nedeljkovic's pad into the air, and Rantanen batted the puck with his backhand to the left of Nedeljkovic.

NOTES: Celebrini became the third teenager in NHL history with a point streak of at least 13 games (Patrik Laine; 15 games in 2017-18; Nathan MacKinnon, 13 games in 2013-14). He is also one behind the Sharks franchise record point streak, set by Erik Karlsson in 2022-23. Celebrini had his 70th point of the season and became the second-fastest teenager to reach the mark in a season (44 games), following Wayne Gretzky (40 games in 1980-81) and Sidney Crosby (43 games in 2006-07). … Rantanen got his 60th and 61st points of the season in his 44th game to tie the Stars team mark for fewest games to 60 points in a season, set by Robertson in 2022-23.