Sharks acquire forward Kiefer Sherwood 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forward Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for San Jose’s second-round selections in 2026 and 2027, and defenseman Cole Clayton.

Sherwood, 30, has scored 23 points (17 goals, six assists) in 44 games this year for the Canucks. He leads the team in goals, is third in points this year, and ranks second in the NHL in hits (210). Sherwood recorded two hat tricks thus far in 2025-26; Oct. 30, 2025 at St. Louis and Dec. 19, 2025 at the New York Islanders. Between Nov. 8 through Nov. 20 across seven games, he registered three goals and four assists, collecting two separate season-high three-game point streaks. He currently has three straight 10-goal seasons, and is two shy from his career best 19 in the previous year.

Over the course of his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, and Canucks, Sherwood has appeared in 309 NHL games, scoring 121 points (60 goals, 61 assists).

Sherwood has also played in the American Hockey League (AHL), appearing in 186 games and scoring 172 points (92 goals, 80 assists) for the San Diego Gulls, Colorado Eagles, and Milwaukee Admirals. He was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team in the 2021-22 season after recording 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) in 57 contests for the Eagles.

Prior to his professional career, he played across three seasons for Miami University (Ohio), appearing in 106 games and collecting 86 points (34 goals, 52 assists). He registered a career best 38 points in the 2016-17 season. He also played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for two seasons.

The six-foot, 194-pound native of Columbus, OH was originally signed by Anaheim as a free agent on Mar. 20, 2018.