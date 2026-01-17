Raymond, Red Wings stay hot with victory against Sharks

“We started well, but they came back after us,” Raymond said. “That’s a good team with a lot of good players, but we played some very good hockey in the second and third periods and found a way to win.”

Kasper ended a 36-game goal drought. He came into the game with six points (three goals, three assists) in 47 games after finishing with 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games last season as a rookie.

“This was very important for Marco,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “I know his game has been coming, maybe not on the score sheet, but his physicality, his tenacity, his skating -- he looks like a different player right now.”

Dylan Larkin broke a tie early in the third period, Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher also scored, and James van Riemsdyk had two assists for the Red Wings (29-16-4), who won for the fifth time in six games. John Gibson made 20 saves in winning his fifth straight start.

“We made some mistakes tonight, but we know if we do that, [Gibson] is going to be there,” McLellan said. “That plays a huge role in the team’s confidence.”