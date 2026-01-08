Celebrini has 3 points, Sharks edge Kings in OT

LOS ANGELES -- Macklin Celebrini had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 12 games in the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.
Celebrini found William Eklund on a 2-on-1 rush for a wrist shot from the left circle over a diving Darcy Kuemper at 3:08 of overtime for the winner.
“Obviously, if you’re open for Mac, he’s gonna find you, so that’s something I was trying to do, just be open,” Eklund said. “He found me good there, and I was able to be a little lucky and get that in.”
Celebrini had tied it up 3-3 at 18:53 of the third period by deking past Warren Foegele from the blue line to get to the right circle for a wrist shot five-hole through traffic with Yaroslav Askarov pulled for an extra attacker.
“I mean, he just keeps impressing us and impressing us, and getting better and better, and took over that game there," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "And makes a hell of a play in the 6-on-5. He’s definitely turning into a superstar right before our eyes, that’s for sure."
At 19 years old, Celebrini, who has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) during the streak, tied Joe Sakic (1988-89), Jimmy Carson (1987-88) and Wayne Gretzky (1979-80) for the third-longest point streak by a teenager in NHL history.
Tyler Toffoli and Adam Gaudette also scored, Askarov made 23 saves, and the Sharks (22-18-3) have won five of six.
“Those games obviously mean a lot, when you’re battling against teams in your division," Celebrini said. "You don’t want them to get points, and you want to take points from them, so that was a huge win."
Alex Turcotte and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (18-14-10), who got a point for the third straight game (2-0-1). Kuemper made 24 saves.
“We were not really ready, to be honest,” Fiala said. “Last two games especially, I think we were ready from the get-go, and were a little more straight line, you know, we’re hunting guys. And today, it was a little more casual.”
The Sharks went up 1-0 at 4:10 of the second period on Toffoli’s 11th goal of the season. Alexander Wennberg kept the rebound of Celebrini’s shot in play, knocking it through the crease where Toffoli put it into an open net at the left post on the power play.
Turcotte tied it up 1-1 at 11:34, whipping around at the bottom of the left circle with the rebound of Fiala’s attempt, slipping the puck behind Askarov, who had come up to the top of the crease.
Gaudette put San Jose back up 2-1 at 5:38 of the third by tipping Timothy Liljegren’s one-timer from the blue line on the power play.
Gaudette had missed the previous three games because of a lower-body injury, and he came back into the lineup after center Ty Dellandrea sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
“It’s always nice when you’re out for a bit, and you’re able to contribute like that, but otherwise felt really good out there and felt like I didn’t miss a beat,” Gaudette said.
Fiala tied it back up 2-2 at 6:40 with a wrist shot from the slot after Turcotte fought off two Sharks to keep the puck alive.
Joel Edmundson looked to have given the Kings the lead at 12:09 but his goal was overturned for knocking the puck in with his hand following video review.
But Edmundson's point shot was redirected by Laferriere in the slot for a 3-2 Kings lead at 17:50.
Los Angeles was without four forwards in Anze Kopitar (lower body), Joel Armia (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body) and Corey Perry (designated non-roster status).
“It was frustrating,” Edmundson said of the loss. “Compared to the past two games that we played, just didn’t look like ourselves, to be honest. … I thought the guys that jumped in the lineup tonight did a good job, but we just got to bear down. I think it was right there for us.”
NOTES: Celebrini’s 12-game point streak is tied with Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06) and Rob Gaudreau (1992-93) for the third-longest in Sharks history. … Celebrini got his 35th career multipoint game and 19th of the season. … Kings forwards Taylor Ward and Andre Lee each made his season debut. Ward had one shot and a plus-1 rating in 10:20 of ice time, and Lee had one shot in 8:00.