Celebrini has 3 points, Sharks edge Kings in OT

Alex Turcotte and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (18-14-10), who got a point for the third straight game (2-0-1). Kuemper made 24 saves.

“We were not really ready, to be honest,” Fiala said. “Last two games especially, I think we were ready from the get-go, and were a little more straight line, you know, we’re hunting guys. And today, it was a little more casual.”

The Sharks went up 1-0 at 4:10 of the second period on Toffoli’s 11th goal of the season. Alexander Wennberg kept the rebound of Celebrini’s shot in play, knocking it through the crease where Toffoli put it into an open net at the left post on the power play.

Turcotte tied it up 1-1 at 11:34, whipping around at the bottom of the left circle with the rebound of Fiala’s attempt, slipping the puck behind Askarov, who had come up to the top of the crease.

Gaudette put San Jose back up 2-1 at 5:38 of the third by tipping Timothy Liljegren’s one-timer from the blue line on the power play.

Gaudette had missed the previous three games because of a lower-body injury, and he came back into the lineup after center Ty Dellandrea sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

“It’s always nice when you’re out for a bit, and you’re able to contribute like that, but otherwise felt really good out there and felt like I didn’t miss a beat,” Gaudette said.

Fiala tied it back up 2-2 at 6:40 with a wrist shot from the slot after Turcotte fought off two Sharks to keep the puck alive.