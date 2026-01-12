Hertl has career-high 5 points, Golden Knights defeat Sharks

Collin Graf and Alexander Wennberg scored for the Sharks (23-19-3), who had won three in a row, including 5-4 in overtime against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Yaroslav Askarov made 26 saves.

Macklin Celebrini had his point streak end at 13 games (nine goals, 18 assists).

"Go up and down the list. They're big, they're long, they can skate, they play with structure, they're an experienced team that's won," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "They know what winning looks like."

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 7:19 of the first period. Ivan Barbashev got the puck off the end boards and sent a backhand pass across the crease to Eichel, whose initial chance was stopped by a sprawling Askarov before he chipped his own rebound in at the left post.

Graf tied the game 1-1 at 9:33. Zach Whitecloud tried to clear the puck out the left circle but had it land right on the stick of Graf, who scored five-hole with a shot that appeared to deflect off Noah Hanifin.

"We just got it deep and were able to create a turnover," said Sharks forward Michael Misa, who was playing in his first NHL game since Nov. 1. "Right place, right time for Graf. He finished it nicely."

Dorofeyev put the Golden Knights back ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 10:57. Hertl sent a quick touch pass at the top of the crease to Dorofeyev, who roofed a shot near the right post.

Eichel scored his second of the game at 4:19 of the second period to make it 3-1. He scored short side under Askarov's glove from the left circle after Stone forced a turnover along the right boards.