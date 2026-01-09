Next Wave Report: January 9

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Jan. 8. He surpassed his previous career high in goals (11) at the NCAA level and has currently netted 13 goals in 21 games with Denver. He leads NCAA blueliners in goals, in points (22) and is tied for third in points per game (1.05). He skated for the U.S. Collegiate Selects at the 2025 Spengler Cup where he tallied three points (2g, 1a) in four games.

BARRACUDA

The San Jose Barracuda are 6-3-0-1 in their past 10 games and sit tied for third place in the AHL Pacific Division. Among the league, the ‘Cuda rank tied for second in power-play goals for (33) and their power play percentage (24.8%) is fifth best.

has tallied points (3g, 2a) in four of his past seven games played, including his third multi-point game of the season on Dec. 17 at Coachella Valley. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit and defenseman Nolan Allan were acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a 2028 7th-round pick, on Jan. 8 in exchange for defensemen Ryan Ellis, Jake Furlong, and a 2028 4th-round pick. Brossoit has appeared in 173 career AHL games, posting an 80-69-21 record with a .912 SV% and a 2.74 GAA. Allan has skated in 109 AHL games, tallying 29 points (9g, 20a) in his career.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Jack Bar (Wichita, ECHL) recorded his ninth assist of the season on Jan. 7 at Allen and has tallied three points (1g, 2a) in his past four games played. He ranks second in points (11), in assists (9), and tied for third in goals (2) among Thunder blueliners this season.

recorded his ninth assist of the season on Jan. 7 at Allen and has tallied three points (1g, 2a) in his past four games played. He ranks second in points (11), in assists (9), and tied for third in goals (2) among Thunder blueliners this season. John Gormley (Wichita, ECHL) potted his second goal of his ECHL career on Jan. 3 in the 6-1 win against Utah. Gormley ranks tied for third in goals, along with Jack Bar, among Wichita defensemen in his 2025-26 campaign.

potted his second goal of his ECHL career on Jan. 3 in the 6-1 win against Utah. Gormley ranks tied for third in goals, along with Jack Bar, among Wichita defensemen in his 2025-26 campaign. Cole McKinney (Michigan, Big 10) represented Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Championships, skating in five games and tallying one assist in the tournament.

represented Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Championships, skating in five games and tallying one assist in the tournament. Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) tallied one assist in four games played from Dec. 26-31 with U.S. Collegiate Selects at the 2025 Spengler Cup. It was the first time the tournament featured a team comprised of collegiate players.

tallied one assist in four games played from Dec. 26-31 with U.S. Collegiate Selects at the 2025 Spengler Cup. It was the first time the tournament featured a team comprised of collegiate players. Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) has found the score sheet in three of his past five games with Penn State, tallying three goals and one assist in that span. He ranks tied for fourth in goals (4), is tied for fifth in points (11), and is sixth in assists (7) among his team this season.

has found the score sheet in three of his past five games with Penn State, tallying three goals and one assist in that span. He ranks tied for fourth in goals (4), is tied for fifth in points (11), and is sixth in assists (7) among his team this season. Richard Gallant (Harvard, ECAC ) posted points in a career-high three consecutive games (2g, 2a) at the NCAA level from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2. He ranks tied for fifth in points (7), in assists (4), and is seventh in goals (3) among his team in his 2025-26 campaign.

) posted points in a career-high three consecutive games (2g, 2a) at the NCAA level from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2. He ranks tied for fifth in points (7), in assists (4), and is seventh in goals (3) among his team in his 2025-26 campaign. Eli Barnett (New Brunswick, AUS) ranks 4th in plus-minus rating (+6), and fifth in points (5) and assists (5) among New Brunswick defensemen.

ranks 4th in plus-minus rating (+6), and fifth in points (5) and assists (5) among New Brunswick defensemen. Joshua Ravensbergen (Canada, WJC) captured the Bronze Medal with Team Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championships on Jan. 5 in the 6-3 win over Team Finland. It was Ravensbergen’s first time in his career being named to the tournament.

captured the Bronze Medal with Team Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championships on Jan. 5 in the 6-3 win over Team Finland. It was Ravensbergen’s first time in his career being named to the tournament. Christian Kirsch (Sweden, WJC) represented Team Switzerland at the 2026 World Junior Championships. He finished the tournament appearing in three games and posted a 1-2-0 record with a .904 save percentage and one shutout on Dec. 30 in the 4-0 win against Team Germany. His SV% ranked fourth-best among netminders in the tournament.

represented Team Switzerland at the 2026 World Junior Championships. He finished the tournament appearing in three games and posted a 1-2-0 record with a .904 save percentage and one shutout on Dec. 30 in the 4-0 win against Team Germany. His SV% ranked fourth-best among netminders in the tournament. Carson Wetsch (Kelowna, WHL) reached the 40-point mark for the third consecutive season in the WHL and has tallied 28 helpers this season, surpassing his career high assist total (25) during his 2023-24 campaign with the Calgary Hitmen. He leads his club in points (41) and assists.

reached the 40-point mark for the third consecutive season in the WHL and has tallied 28 helpers this season, surpassing his career high assist total (25) during his 2023-24 campaign with the Calgary Hitmen. He leads his club in points (41) and assists. Teddy Mutryn (Moncton, QMJHL) has recorded multi-point efforts in three of his past four games with Moncton, including his fifth three-point game of the season on Jan. 7 vs. Gatineau. He ranks tied for seventh in points (41) and tied for ninth in goals (18) among U19 QMJHL skaters this season.

has recorded multi-point efforts in three of his past four games with Moncton, including his fifth three-point game of the season on Jan. 7 vs. Gatineau. He ranks tied for seventh in points (41) and tied for ninth in goals (18) among U19 QMJHL skaters this season. Max Heise (Prince Albert, WHL) has posted multi-point efforts in a season-long four-straight games from Dec. 27 through Jan. 3, tallying three goals and five assists in that span. Heise has tallied 16 points (6g, 10a) in his past 10 games played, finding the score sheet in eight of his past nine games.

has posted multi-point efforts in a season-long four-straight games from Dec. 27 through Jan. 3, tallying three goals and five assists in that span. Heise has tallied 16 points (6g, 10a) in his past 10 games played, finding the score sheet in eight of his past nine games. Haoxi (Simon) Wang (Niagara, OHL) was traded to the Niagara IceDogs from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for Artem Frolov and three draft picks on Jan. 8. Wang leaves the Generals as their leader in points (13) and assists (11) among blueliners this season.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL