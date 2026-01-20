Sherwood traded to Sharks by Canucks

Kiefer Sherwood was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Vancouver Canucks on Monday for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Cole Clayton.

Sherwood, a forward, led the Canucks with 17 goals in 44 games. The 30-year-old is in the last season of a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million average annual value) and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. He has 121 points (60 goals, 61 assists) in 309 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and the Canucks, and two points (one goal, one assist) in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Vancouver (16-28-5) is last in the NHL standings.

“Obviously, [I was] a little caught off guard,” Sherwood said. “… First and foremost, I'm really thankful for everything that the city and this organization has given me. And I know they say you earn it, but you’ve got to have the opportunity, and as a guy that has been a late bloomer, it's everything I could have hoped for and more, and this is really a special place to play.

“That's the hard part at times about the business is you get attached to certain cities and communities, and I feel like this city and place to play, this organization, they do things the right way. They really live and breathe hockey, and I think that's why that passion, it's been a mutual respect and appreciation. I wish, obviously, nothing but the best for this organization moving forward, and I know no matter what people feel like the organization is going to benefit from this with the picks and whatnot. So, I'm just really grateful for everything and couldn't have asked for more coming into this.”

Clayton, 25, has five points (two goals, three assists) in 33 games for San Jose of the American Hockey League this season, his fifth in the AHL. He was undrafted and played the previous four seasons with Cleveland.

“We would like to thank Kiefer for all his hard work and dedication in Vancouver,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “As an organization, we take a lot of pride in giving him the opportunity to grow and excel as a player. Given where things currently stand and the direction of our rebuild, we felt it was necessary to make a move like this as we continue to build our pipeline.

"In addition to adding two draft picks, Cole is a right-shot defenseman who will report to Abbotsford [in the AHL].”

The Sharks (25-20-3) are third in the Pacific Division following their 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Monday. Sherwood did not play in that game. He didn't play for the Canucks after Jan. 10 because of an undisclosed injury.

“Their rebuild has probably happened quicker than they thought, and I know they have some special players coming up in their system, so it's pretty exciting,” Sherwood said. “But I'm just just trying to be in the present right now and process everything. I'm looking forward to, obviously, the new start, but also just want to say how grateful I am here.”

