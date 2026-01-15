Sharks host Sharks x 49ers Bay Area Unite game presented by Ticketmaster on January 23 at SAP Center

Hockey and football collide at SAP Center on Friday, January 23 when the San Jose Sharks host Bay Area Unite featuring the San Francisco 49ers presented by Ticketmaster. The Sharks will take on the visiting New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

To commemorate the night, all fans in attendance will receive a football-inspired “Shirsey” featuring co-branded Sharks and 49ers designs courtesy of Ticketmaster. Bay Area Unite brings together iconic local sports organizations to celebrate the community, culture, and passion that define the region. This special game night highlights the connection between hockey and football fans, while honoring the legacy of one of the Bay Area’s most storied franchises, the San Francisco 49ers.

“Our Bay Area sports teams have a powerful way of bringing people together across the region,” said Tim Patnode, San Jose Sharks Manager of Marketing Programs. “Bay Area Unite celebrates that connection by rallying our communities around the pride, passion, and spirit that define the Bay Area.

“This night is about recognizing the passion that runs throughout the Bay Area,” said Caleb Homeres, Senior Director, Brand and Integrated Marketing at the San Francisco 49ers. “Teaming up with the Sharks gives us a great opportunity to celebrate our fans during such an important year, when this region is on the world’s stage hosting Super Bowl and World Cup."

The evening will feature appearances from 49ers alumni, the 49ers “Gold Rush” cheerleaders and mascot, Sourdough Sam, alongside exclusive in-game content and fan engagement moments throughout the night.

Featured Guests & Fan Experiences (Subject to change)

49ers Alumnus – Tom Rathman

• 2× Super Bowl Champion (XXIII, XXIV)

• San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame

Rathman will be available for a pregame autograph session at the South Bar, drop the ceremonial first puck, and participate in a first intermission in-game interview.

Mascot – Sourdough Sam

Sourdough Sam will join the Sharks mascot, S.J. Sharkie for fan photos at the South Bar pregame and take part in the pregame presentations.

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Members of the 49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders will be on site for pregame photo opportunities at the South Bar, helping bring football energy to SAP Center.

Game Night Entertainment

Fans can also enjoy 49ers themed content adding to the electric atmosphere throughout the game.

GAME INFORMATION

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers

Friday, January 23 | 7 p.m.

SAP Center at San Jose

Tickets are available at sharks.nhl.com or at the SAP Center Box Office.

Doors open 90 minutes prior to puck drop.

Celebrate Bay Area pride, shared passion and community connection as the Sharks and 49ers Unite the Bay for one unforgettable night.