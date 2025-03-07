Makar, MacKinnon combine for 11 points, Avalanche top Sharks for 4th win in row

"Felt like they couldn't miss, those guys tonight,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “So real good work ethic and competitiveness from those guys. I think it always starts there if you're going to have a good night, and their skill took over. We were getting a little bit of time in the offensive zone, and they made good decisions and they finished to the net. They weren't afraid to shoot it.”

It was Makar’s first six-point game of his NHL career, which set a franchise record for the most points in a single game by a defenseman in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history.

“I don't know if [the points] were really great,” Makar said. “I was just kind of mucking it out there, throwing pucks to the net, and guys were getting rebounds. So nothing was super pretty, but it seems like the forwards are really rolling. They're finding ways to get to the net, and when guys do that, we just try and get the puck to the net from back end and they get rewarded.”