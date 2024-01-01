Nichushkin breaks tie late, Avalanche edge Sharks

Nichushkin, who also had an assist, made it 2-1 with a one-timer from below the right circle off a pass from Jack Johnson during a delayed penalty.

“I think we had so many good chances today,” Nichushkin said. “But sometimes when you can't score, you start [getting] nervous. So I think [it was] good today. We were still working hard in the third period, and we get a good chance and we score. So I like it a lot.”

Mikko Rantanen and Josh Manson also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 10 saves for the Avalanche (23-11-2), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to extend his season-opening home point streak to 19 games (15 goals, 25 assists).

“They've played us hard every game this year. Even the game we won 6-2 (on Dec. 17), it was a grind to try and get our offense going,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “You have no choice. If you want to win, you have to stick with it, and they all know that.

“If you don't stick with it and you fragment and go on your own, then things just get worse, and we've learned that lesson many times.”