Luukkonen, Sabres hand Sharks 14th loss in past 15

Luukkonen, who made his third straight start, is 4-1-0 in his past five starts with a 1.40 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.

"I talked about how well we've been playing as a team, and that gives me confidence, too," Luukkonen said. "I mean, I think that's a key as a goalie, when you have confidence and you feel good in the net, that kind of boosts your own game, too. Just I feel like getting a couple good starts in a row helps a lot, too. Getting trust from your coaching staff, too. It's all those things that kind of combine and give me confidence to play."

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists for the Sabres (19-21-4), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games.

"Any time you get the first goal, it's going to be big, especially against a team that's been struggling, and maybe gives you some momentum [to] keep going," Mittelstadt said. "[Luukkonen] once again played great and just battling back there and making big saves for us, fun to watch and, yeah, he deserves it, he's a warrior for sure."

Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves for the Sharks (10-31-3), who have lost 14 of their past 15 games and were shut out for the seventh time this season.

"I don't think anybody's thinking about losing streaks," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "We're thinking about getting some rest, getting to Chicago (to play the Blackhawks on Tuesday), and getting ready to play tomorrow night. You can't play in this League that way, thinking that way. Obviously we've had two long ones (5-4 last-second loss to Ottawa Senators on Saturday) but I don't think anybody's thinking of that. You've just got to live in the moment and prepare to play again tomorrow night."