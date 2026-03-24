San Jose Sharks and Sharks Foundation bring Read Across America Week to life with Citywide Literacy Celebration

In celebration of Read Across America Week, the San Jose Sharks and Sharks Foundation transformed San Jose into a weeklong celebration of literacy through their year-round Reading is Cool program powered by the Sharks Foundation.

Throughout the week, players, staff, educators, and community partners came together to spotlight the power of reading and reinforce the message that literacy builds confidence and opens doors for young people.

“Reading is Cool shows how the excitement of Sharks hockey can inspire learning in ways students don’t always expect,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “When Sharks players step into classrooms, hospitals, and libraries, students see firsthand that reading matters. By connecting literacy with the excitement of Sharks hockey, we’re helping young people discover that books can open doors to opportunity, confidence, and lifelong learning.”

HONORING EDUCATORS AT THE TANK

The week began at SAP Center with an in-game recognition of Mrs. Butler, the Reading is Cool Teacher of the Month presented by PG&E. Recognized in front of thousands of Sharks fans, she was celebrated for going above and beyond in the classroom to inspire students.