San Jose Sharks and Sharks Foundation bring Read Across America Week to life with Citywide Literacy Celebration

In celebration of Read Across America Week, the San Jose Sharks and Sharks Foundation transformed San Jose into a weeklong celebration of literacy through their year-round Reading is Cool program powered by the Sharks Foundation.

Throughout the week, players, staff, educators, and community partners came together to spotlight the power of reading and reinforce the message that literacy builds confidence and opens doors for young people.

“Reading is Cool shows how the excitement of Sharks hockey can inspire learning in ways students don’t always expect,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “When Sharks players step into classrooms, hospitals, and libraries, students see firsthand that reading matters. By connecting literacy with the excitement of Sharks hockey, we’re helping young people discover that books can open doors to opportunity, confidence, and lifelong learning.”

HONORING EDUCATORS AT THE TANK

The week began at SAP Center with an in-game recognition of Mrs. Butler, the Reading is Cool Teacher of the Month presented by PG&E. Recognized in front of thousands of Sharks fans, she was celebrated for going above and beyond in the classroom to inspire students.

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The Teacher of the Month program has been a season-long initiative, highlighting exceptional educators throughout the year. In April, all teachers recognized during the season will return to SAP Center for a special celebratory group night honoring their collective impact on students across Northern California.

BRINGING BOOKS TO YOUNG PATIENTS

Midweek, Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin #85  and S.J. Sharkie visited Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara to spend time with children receiving care and their families.

Along with connecting with patients, the Sharks donated hockey-themed books to young readers, ensuring that access to reading extends beyond the classroom and into environments where children continue to learn despite health challenges. The Sharks also donated 40 books to the pediatric unit’s book cart.

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CELEBRINI, OSTAPCHUK AND SMITH SURPRISE STUDENTS AT BACHRODT ELEMENTARY

The highlight of the week took place on Thursday, when Sharks forwards Macklin Celebrini #71, Zack Ostapchuk #63 and Will Smith #2, joined four-time Olympic medalist Rebecca Johnston, Sharks broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky, and Tara Slone in surprising students at Bachrodt Elementary School.

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Players and special guests read aloud to students in classrooms before participating in an interactive Q&A designed to spark curiosity and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The visit culminated in a spirited pep rally in the school library, complete with an appearance by Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie. Each student in attendance received a hockey-themed book through the Reading is Cool program.

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EXPANDING ACCESS THROUGH LITTLE FREE LIBRARIES

On Friday, the Sharks and Sharks Foundation unveiled a new Little Free Library at Sharks Ice San Jose as part of a growing literacy access initiative across Sharks Ice facilities. Designed to serve families year-round, these libraries encourage community members to take a book or share a book, extending Reading is Cool beyond the classroom and into everyday spaces where youth gather.

“The addition of Little Free Libraries at our Sharks Ice facilities allows Reading is Cool to reach even more young readers beyond the classroom,” said Sharks Community Relations Manager Stephanie Dubin Combo. “Families, players, and fans who visit Sharks Ice can now discover new books while spending time at the rink. Seeing the students from Baker Elementary paint and help stock the library, then celebrate together on the ice, was a special moment and a perfect way to cap a great Read Across America Week.”

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In the weeks leading up to the unveiling, Reading is Cool classrooms helped paint and personalize the Little Free Libraries, making students active participants in expanding access to books. Libraries have also been installed at Sharks Ice locations in Fremont and Oakland, further strengthening the Foundation’s commitment to youth education across the Bay Area.

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100 STUDENTS CELEBRATE TOGETHER AT A SHARKS GAME

The week concluded on Saturday night, when 100 Reading is Cool students and educators traveled more than 300 miles from Fall River Elementary School to attend a Sharks home game together at SAP Center.  As part of the program, students receive ticket vouchers to a game, and this group chose to redeem their experience as a unified school outing. Recognized in-game and featured on the scoreboard, the students experienced the energy of Sharks hockey firsthand, celebrating their hard work both in the classroom and at the rink.

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By closing the week at SAP Center, Reading is Cool brought its message full circle, demonstrating that dedication to learning can lead to unforgettable moments and opportunities that extend beyond the pages of a book.

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