NHL Status Report: Misa set to make NHL debut for Sharks

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

San Jose Sharks

Michael Misa will make his NHL debut for the Sharks against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). The center, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season. Misa practiced on the second line between Philipp Kurashev and Ty Dellandrea on Monday. He led the Ontario Hockey League last season with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games with Saginaw.

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk (undisclosed) did not play the last 9:04 of the third period in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday. The Senators captain appeared to be injured from a cross-check by Predators defenseman Roman Josi in the first period. The Senators visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS). “Brady is a big piece of our team,” defenseman Thomas Chabot told the Ottawa Citizen. “You don’t want to see anybody get hurt. We need everybody if we’re going to achieve what we want here. We’re going to need every guy, but hopefully he’s good to go in Buffalo.”

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. The defenseman missed the final 3:26 and all of overtime of a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and it was still to be determined if he would travel for Carolina’s six-game road trip that begins at San Jose. The Hurricanes recalled defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Oct. 5. Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said backup goalie Brandon Bussi would likely get at least one start during the trip.