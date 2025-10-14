NHL Status Report: Misa set to make NHL debut for Sharks

Tkachuk injured in Senators loss; Slavin questionable for Hurricanes at start of road trip

Misa_Sharks_skating

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

San Jose Sharks

Michael Misa will make his NHL debut for the Sharks against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). The center, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season. Misa practiced on the second line between Philipp Kurashev and Ty Dellandrea on Monday. He led the Ontario Hockey League last season with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games with Saginaw.

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk (undisclosed) did not play the last 9:04 of the third period in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday. The Senators captain appeared to be injured from a cross-check by Predators defenseman Roman Josi in the first period. The Senators visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS). “Brady is a big piece of our team,” defenseman Thomas Chabot told the Ottawa Citizen. “You don’t want to see anybody get hurt. We need everybody if we’re going to achieve what we want here. We’re going to need every guy, but hopefully he’s good to go in Buffalo.”

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. The defenseman missed the final 3:26 and all of overtime of a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and it was still to be determined if he would travel for Carolina’s six-game road trip that begins at San Jose. The Hurricanes recalled defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Oct. 5. Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said backup goalie Brandon Bussi would likely get at least one start during the trip.

Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond is expected to be evaluated Tuesday after the forward left a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in the second period. Raymond exited at 8:45 following a hit from Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev. “We’ll know more tomorrow,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said after the game.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris is receiving a second opinion on his upper-body injury but could miss eight weeks. "That is probably pretty close [to the timeline]," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said prior to a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The forward was injured in a season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 9. … Zach Benson is expected to rejoin the team at practice Tuesday; the forward has not played this season after taking a puck to the face in practice Oct. 8 that caused him to be hospitalized. … Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson did not play Monday because of an undisclosed injury.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood has been placed on a conditioning loan to Colorado of the AHL. The goalie hasn't played this season because of a lower-body injury. … Samuel Girard (upper body) is week to week; the defenseman played 18:47 in a 2-1 win against the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 9.

Utah Mammoth

Sean Durzi is expected to miss four weeks because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was hit by Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault in overtime of a 3-2 win Saturday and did not return. Durzi had an assist in the game.

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) will miss the Panthers' five-game road trip, which began with a 5-2 loss in Philadelphia on Monday, because of an injury he sustained against the Flyers when the teams played at Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 9. Florida coach Paul Maurice said the defenseman was scheduled to see a doctor Monday to determine the severity of the injury and how much time he could miss. Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the AHL on Monday, but did not play.

