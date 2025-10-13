Sabres pushing forward after another winless start ‘not acceptable’

Buffalo ‘can’t keep looking back’ following 0-3-0 beginning for 2nd straight season

sabres_stoic_101325

© Joe Hrycych/Getty Images

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres have been here before: winless to start the season and struggling to score. Their goal this time is to not let frustration set in and have history repeat itself.

“I’m a big believer that negativity breeds negativity, and that’s kind of how we’ve snowballed things in the past,” Sabres forward Tage Thompson said. “So, we can’t let three games be the end of the world, like I said. Obviously this [stinks]. No one wants to lose their first three games, but we’ve got an opportunity Wednesday (against the Ottawa Senators) to turn it around, and I think that’s all we’ve got to start doing: just look at the next game.

“Can’t keep looking back -- last three games, last four seasons, last 14 seasons, whatever you want to do. We’ve just got to keep our sights set on what’s next.”

Buffalo is 0-3-0 to start this season and, after a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, has scored two goals in three games. Its power play has struggled, going 0-for-11.

It’s a repeat of last season, when the Sabres started with three straight losses, scoring three goals and also coming up empty on 11 tries with the man-advantage. They didn’t score their first power-play goal until Oct. 26.

The start “is not acceptable,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said.

“It’s not good enough, a lot of the areas,” he said. “Better start today, worse ending. Not good on the power play, good [penalty kill], goaltending. I mean, we can’t catch a break there. We've got to get out of this [nonsense].”

sabres_huddle_101325

© Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images

The Sabres have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for an NHL-record 14 consecutive seasons. They entered this season feeling confident, with acquisitions like defensemen Michael Kesselring and Conor Timmins, and forward Josh Doan added in the offseason to address needs. They went 3-2-1 in the preseason, with top-line center Josh Norris leading the way offensively with seven points (three goals, four assists) in six games to tie for the NHL lead.

But then Norris sustained an upper-body injury late in the third period of Buffalo’s season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday and is expected to be out long term. Coach Lindy Ruff said before the loss to the Avalanche that Norris is getting a second opinion on his injury.

Norris played three games for the Sabres after he was acquired from the Ottawa Senators before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, but an oblique injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Kesselring aggravated an injury during the preseason and is week to week, as is goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body). Zach Benson has missed the first two games of the season after taking a puck to the face in practice on Oct. 8, and Jordan Greenway has been out since the start of training camp, recovering from surgery for a middle-body injury that limited him to 34 games last season.

“Everybody deals with injuries,” Ruff said. “We've got players that need to produce for us, can't make excuses for (it). We've got to do the right thing, and you've got to be able to win games, even with injuries.”

Related Content

MacKinnon scores twice, Makar gets 1st to lead Avalanche past Sabres

Latest News

Van Riemsdyk savors scoring in Red Wings debut at Maple Leafs

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Status Report: Misa to make debut for Sharks on Tuesday

Stanley scores for Jets in win against Islanders

MacKinnon scores twice, Makar gets 1st to lead Avalanche past Sabres

Cirelli scores twice, Lightning hand Bruins 1st loss

Appleton breaks tie late, Red Wings recover to top Maple Leafs

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Saros makes 31 saves, Predators edge Senators

Carlson facing uncertain future in 17th NHL season with Capitals

Hutson 8-year, $70.8 million contract keeps Canadiens 'in position to win' 

Smith, Celebrini post hilarious video as 'Dumb and Dumber' characters

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kreider, Rempe sing in Shoulder Check Mental Health Day video