NHL players give predictions for next breakout star in League

Aside from Celebrini, New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle said he has his eye on Wyatt Johnston. In the process, he turned the heat up on the 22-year-old forward with the Dallas Stars.

“He could hit 100 points, I think. He's really good and it seems like he just gets better and better each year," Cuylle said.

It’s not hyperbole, says Jake Oettinger, the goalie for the Stars.

“He’s shown flashes of being crazy special, and now I think he’s going to have a bigger role,” Oettinger said. “He’s going to be on one of the best lines in hockey. I expect him to fill that role, play great and be the superstar that we all know he’s going to be.”

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes also received two votes, albeit from older brothers Jack Hughes of the Devils and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks.

“I just think he’s got the ability to become a true No. 1 defenseman, someone we’ve been looking for,” Jack Hughes said. “I think his game is in a really good spot. I think going into his third year, I think he gets a little more ownership in the team and can come in and be that No. 1 defenseman for us and hopefully drive us from the back end.”

Leo Carlsson, a 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward with the Anaheim Ducks, was another player who received two votes. One of those came from Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson, who had some insider trading from his dad, Brent, who was an assistant coach with the Ducks from 2023-25.

“My dad coached in Anaheim and said he is a pretty good player and said he’s going to take off," Tage Thompson said. “He’s a big boy, he can skate, he’s got good hands, he can shoot, and I think he is a really gifted player. I think once he gets comfortable with his body he is going to realize he can take over games.”

A similar thing was said regarding Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is 6-foot-6 and 209 pounds.

“I think he has all the tools and obviously a big body that skates well,” said teammate Alex DeBrincat, who skated with Edvinsson in the offseason. “He can be a player that helps our team this year.”

Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley is entering his third NHL season, and teammate Clayton Keller said the 21-year-old is ready to arrive, even after getting 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 75 games last season.

"I just think he's gotten so much better in a short period of time,” Keller said. “He can skate so fast, so good on his edges. He's smart, he's shifty, he's got an edge to him. He's competitive. I'm really high on him, for sure."

Dylan Cozens has struggled for much of his career since being selected by the Sabres with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. So much so that he was traded to the Ottawa Senators, an Atlantic Division rival, on March 7.

However, the 24-year-old put up 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 21 games with the Senators and showed signs of being the player he was projected to be. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said he also saw those signs while skating with 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward during the offseason.

“I skated with him a couple of times this summer and he looked really good,” Makar said. “Obviously, a big guy. When we played him there in Ottawa, he seemed like he was a little more relaxed in a way. He’s playing good hockey and he looked good in the summer.”