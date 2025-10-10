NHL players give predictions for next breakout star in League

Celebrini receives most votes, followed by Johnston, Carlsson in informal NHL.com poll

Celebrini Sharks

Macklin Celebrini was outstanding as a rookie with the San Jose Sharks, but he will be even better this season, according to his peers.

Celebrini was the most popular answer when 30 NHL players were asked in September at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour to identify who they believed will have a breakout season.

Celebrini was named by nine of the players. No other player got more than two votes.

"Macklin has already broken out, but I don't think people realize how good he is all over the ice, not just offensively, at that age,” Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. “I'm excited to see what he can do this year."

Celebrini, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, led San Jose with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games last season, five ahead of William Eklund. The 19-year-old center finished third in voting for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year, behind defenseman Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens and goalie Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames.

“Last year I thought Celebrini was already really good as an 18-year-old,” Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “One year later, I think their team will be a little bit better, too, more experienced. So, I think he can have a really good year."

Does Celebrini, who was also tabbed as a breakout star by Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, feel any pressure considering the expectations on him?

No.

“It feels good. That’s the best compliment you can get from the guys you are battling against,” Celebrini said. “I have my expectations for myself and they are higher than everyone else’s."

That’s pretty high when you continue to hear what his opponents have to say about him.

“I know he had a good rookie year, but he’s going to be an incredible player for a long time,” Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies said. “I think he’s going to really step up this year and show he can be a superstar in this league.”

NHL Tonight on Macklin Celebrini at number five born this Quarter Century

Aside from Celebrini, New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle said he has his eye on Wyatt Johnston. In the process, he turned the heat up on the 22-year-old forward with the Dallas Stars.

“He could hit 100 points, I think. He's really good and it seems like he just gets better and better each year," Cuylle said.

It’s not hyperbole, says Jake Oettinger, the goalie for the Stars.

“He’s shown flashes of being crazy special, and now I think he’s going to have a bigger role,” Oettinger said. “He’s going to be on one of the best lines in hockey. I expect him to fill that role, play great and be the superstar that we all know he’s going to be.”

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes also received two votes, albeit from older brothers Jack Hughes of the Devils and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks.

“I just think he’s got the ability to become a true No. 1 defenseman, someone we’ve been looking for,” Jack Hughes said. “I think his game is in a really good spot. I think going into his third year, I think he gets a little more ownership in the team and can come in and be that No. 1 defenseman for us and hopefully drive us from the back end.”

Leo Carlsson, a 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward with the Anaheim Ducks, was another player who received two votes. One of those came from Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson, who had some insider trading from his dad, Brent, who was an assistant coach with the Ducks from 2023-25.

“My dad coached in Anaheim and said he is a pretty good player and said he’s going to take off," Tage Thompson said. “He’s a big boy, he can skate, he’s got good hands, he can shoot, and I think he is a really gifted player. I think once he gets comfortable with his body he is going to realize he can take over games.”

A similar thing was said regarding Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is 6-foot-6 and 209 pounds.

“I think he has all the tools and obviously a big body that skates well,” said teammate Alex DeBrincat, who skated with Edvinsson in the offseason. “He can be a player that helps our team this year.”

Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley is entering his third NHL season, and teammate Clayton Keller said the 21-year-old is ready to arrive, even after getting 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 75 games last season.

"I just think he's gotten so much better in a short period of time,” Keller said. “He can skate so fast, so good on his edges. He's smart, he's shifty, he's got an edge to him. He's competitive. I'm really high on him, for sure."

Dylan Cozens has struggled for much of his career since being selected by the Sabres with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. So much so that he was traded to the Ottawa Senators, an Atlantic Division rival, on March 7.

However, the 24-year-old put up 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 21 games with the Senators and showed signs of being the player he was projected to be. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said he also saw those signs while skating with 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward during the offseason.

“I skated with him a couple of times this summer and he looked really good,” Makar said. “Obviously, a big guy. When we played him there in Ottawa, he seemed like he was a little more relaxed in a way. He’s playing good hockey and he looked good in the summer.”

