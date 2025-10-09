Sharks eager to 'push this thing forward' behind youthful core

Macklin Celebrini joked that the biggest difference about him entering this season with the San Jose Sharks was his age.
"I'm getting old, almost 20," the center said with a laugh at Hockey Canada's 2025 National Team Orientation Camp last month.
All kidding aside, Celebrini, the No. 1 pick by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft, talked of growth -- growth from going through his rookie season, watching and learning from teammates and opponents.
It's fitting, since growth and building on it is a big mantra this season for the youthful Sharks, who open against the Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360).
Last season was a learning experience for the Sharks (20-50-12, eighth in Pacific Division). They return a little older, wiser and determined to find more success.
"We have to push this thing forward," coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's the next step."
San Jose got a good look at some of its top youth last season. Celebrini led the Sharks with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy awarded to the League's top rookie. Forward William Eklund, 22, was second (58 points; 17 goals, 41 assists in 77 games). Center Will Smith, 20, was tied for fourth (45 points; 18 goals, 27 assists in 74 games).
Alexander Wennberg, a 31-year-old forward, was impressed with how the Sharks' youth handled adversity.
"I've been on a few teams," Wennberg said at the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour last month. "I've seen a lot of young guys but for me, I would just start with Celebrini; to watch him play the game, the way he's handling himself outside, on the ice, everything is just unbelievable to watch. He's going to be one of the best in the League for sure. Watching him in what he does, it's impressive. You can just see through the year, he grows even more and more.
"Will Smith, maybe a little slower start but the same thing. The skill they have and the ability they have to take over and make a difference, it's something you as a player, you're really impressed to be able to do that at a young age. You're going to be looking back when you're done with your career, looking at the players you played with, and you see how they grew. It's just fun to be part of the journey and see them even this next year take another step."