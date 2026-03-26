NHL Hockey Innovation Competition selects winning proposals

OTTAWA -- Hockey communities across Canada face a growing challenge. Nearly half of the country’s arenas are more than 60 years old, and aging facilities, limited ice availability, and rink shortages are making it harder for players and fans to engage with the game. For many families, especially those in lower-income communities, access to safe facilities and quality programming remains out of reach.

Upgrading hockey infrastructure doesn’t come cheap, and traditional models are being pushed to their limits.

To address those pressures, the NHL and NHLPA turned to a new generation of thinkers. The third edition of the NHL Hockey Innovation Competition presented by SAP invited Ontario-based post-secondary students to pitch bold, practical solutions for hockey infrastructure — ideas aimed at expanding access, improving participation and modernizing arenas for the future of the sport.

“We’ve been working on this for a while,” said Mandi Duhamel, NHL Vice President of Community Development and Growth. “Part of the Industry Growth Fund is all about where our investments should go to better the game for the future. How do you benefit Canadian families? How do you get more people into hockey and make access easier?”

Across its first three editions, the competition has drawn 135 submissions from 36 educational institutions, involving more than 615 students.

“Who better to look at the game from a fresh lens?” Duhamel said. “Even those who haven’t played or have played, you have both in and out perspectives. They’re very futuristic-looking. They’re technology-based, environmentally friendly. The next generation just sees things so new and fresh.”

The top 20 teams advanced to virtual interviews in February before being narrowed down to six finalists. Those teams were then paired with NHL and SAP mentors to refine their ideas ahead of Final Pitch Day on Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators.

The six finalist teams pitched ideas including an equipment-sharing library, convertible multi-use courts, kinetic energy-generating floors, an AI-powered arena app, and two arena retrofit models focused on heat recovery and digital management.

After an hour of deliberation, the four judges awarded a tie for the first time in the competition’s history.