NHL EDGE stats for San Jose Sharks

1. Defenseman Jake Walman ranked eighth in the NHL in 90-plus mile per hour shots (44) last season, was in the League's 98th percentile in top shot speed (101.60 mph) and tied for eighth among defensemen in mid-range goals (six).

Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on June 25, Walman scored an NHL career-high 12 goals in 63 games last season as their third defenseman behind Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere (has since signed with Carolina Hurricanes). Walman was also among the NHL leaders in long-range shots on goal (53; 87th percentile) and is a huge upgrade at the position for the Sharks, whose defenseman points leader last season was Mario Ferraro (21 in 78 games).

Walman could feasibly be running the first power-play unit in San Jose alongside talented rookie forwards Macklin Celebrini (No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft) and Will Smith (No. 4 pick in 2023 NHL Draft) after seeing time on the second unit with Detroit in recent seasons.