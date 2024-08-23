NHL EDGE stats for San Jose Sharks

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season.
Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the San Jose Sharks:
Walman, Toffoli additions, Granlund's power-play zone time among highlights
1. Defenseman Jake Walman ranked eighth in the NHL in 90-plus mile per hour shots (44) last season, was in the League's 98th percentile in top shot speed (101.60 mph) and tied for eighth among defensemen in mid-range goals (six).
Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on June 25, Walman scored an NHL career-high 12 goals in 63 games last season as their third defenseman behind Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere (has since signed with Carolina Hurricanes). Walman was also among the NHL leaders in long-range shots on goal (53; 87th percentile) and is a huge upgrade at the position for the Sharks, whose defenseman points leader last season was Mario Ferraro (21 in 78 games).
Walman could feasibly be running the first power-play unit in San Jose alongside talented rookie forwards Macklin Celebrini (No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft) and Will Smith (No. 4 pick in 2023 NHL Draft) after seeing time on the second unit with Detroit in recent seasons.
2. Forward Tyler Toffoli ranked among the NHL leaders in high-danger goals (17; 93rd percentile) and shots on goal (68; 88th percentile), as well as midrange goals (13; 96th percentile) and shots on goal (86; 94th percentile), last season with the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets.
Considering the Sharks are in an ongoing rebuild, it was a significant move to sign Toffoli, a three-time 30-goal scorer (33 last season), to a four-year contract. With young centers Celebrini and Smith expected to play major roles immediately, having a proven finisher and past Stanley Cup champion (2014 with Los Angeles Kings) could go a long way in making the Sharks a much more competitive team this season.
3. Forward Mikael Granlund ranked in the 84th percentile of the NHL in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (61.9; League average: 48.8) last season.
After coming to San Jose as part of the trade that sent Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 6, 2023, Granlund quietly led the Sharks in points (60 in 69 games) and power-play points (23). He took advantage of a prime offensive role, especially with center Tomas Hertl being moved to the Vegas Golden Knights prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, and veteran Logan Couture limited to six games because of injury. A bright spot for San Jose, which had the fewest standings points in the NHL last season (47; 19-54-9), Granlund will now be playing much more meaningful hockey as he looks to help one of the League's most promising 1-2 punches of center prospects get acclimated as soon as possible.