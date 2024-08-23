Inside look at San Jose Sharks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the San Jose Sharks.

The San Jose Sharks are ready for a new chapter after one of the worst seasons since they joined the NHL in 1991-92.

They have a vibrant new coach, Ryan Warsofsky, youngest in the NHL at 36 and "authentically a Shark," said Sharks president Jonathan Becher. Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, attracting a team-record 6,413 fans to a draft party. The Sharks then traded up to No. 11 and took Sam Dickinson from the Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights, adding to a pipeline that attracted veteran free agent forwards Tyler Toffoli and Alex Wennberg this offseason.

The Sharks finished the season 19-54-9 with 47 points and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight season.

"Everyone thinks the San Jose Sharks are not going to be very good," Warsofsky said. "We ignore that noise and just go about our business. I know it's important to (owner Hasso Plattner), Jonathan and (general manager Mike Grier) that we get this team back to where it needs to be, relevant again.

"We need to get the respect back in the National Hockey League. That is first and foremost."