San Jose Sharks fantasy projections for 2024-25

Celebrini, Smith coveted in long-term leagues; Walman deep sleeper after trade

Will Smith Sharks Prospect

© Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Director, Senior Fantasy Editor

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the San Jose Sharks and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Macklin Celebrini, F

NHL.com point projection: 60

As a 17-year-old freshman at Boston University last season, Celebrini was second among NCAA players in goals (32) and third in points (64) in 38 games, and won the Hobey Baker Award as the most outstanding player in men's college hockey. Celebrini, selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, likely will start the season as San Jose's No. 1 center and is worth reaching for anytime outside the top 100 overall in redraft leagues and among the top 10-15 overall in long-term leagues.

The San Jose Sharks pick Macklin Celebrini

2. Will Smith, F

NHL.com point projection: 59

After leading NCAA hockey with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games as a freshman for Boston College last season, Smith could play center or wing in the Sharks' top six and likely will at least see time with Celebrini on the first power play. With Smith being one year older (19) than Celebrini (turned 18 on June 13), this has a chance to become an elite keeper and dynasty league duo in the coming seasons.

3. Tyler Toffoli, F

NHL.com point projection: 62

Toffoli has a realistic chance to lead the Sharks in goals, points, power-play points and/or and shots on goal this season considering his track record and likelihood of playing on a line with Celebrini and/or Smith at even strength and on the power play. Toffoli, who will be playing for his seventh team since 2019-20, could find stability with the rebuilding Sharks after signing a four-year contract July 1. He's a sleeper candidate attainable anytime after his new rookie teammates go in drafts.

Tyler Toffoli joins NHL Tonight

4. Mikael Granlund, F

NHL.com point projection: 55

Granlund led the Sharks in assists (48), points (60), even-strength points (36) and power-play points (23) in 69 games last season, and like Toffoli is a sleeper who could benefit from ice time with Celebrini, Smith and/or veteran Logan Couture in different situations. It was Granlund's fourth 60-point season in the NHL, and with a vastly improved group of teammates around him, he could push to surpass his NHL best (69 points, 2016-17).

5. Jake Walman, D

NHL.com point projection: 45

Last season Walman was second among NHL defensemen in 5-on-5 goals per 60 minutes of ice time (0.54), behind MacKenzie Weegar of the Calgary Flames (0.62), and he leads the League in that category the past two seasons combined (0.51; minimum 60 games). He goes from a secondary defenseman with the Detroit Red Wings to likely a top-pair, first power-play role with the Sharks, meaning plenty of coveted exposure to Celebrini and Smith.

Other SJS players on preseason draft lists:

Bounce-back candidate: Logan Couture, F (NHL.com point projection: 50)

Breakout candidates: William Eklund, F (NHL.com point projection: 48); Fabian Zetterlund, F (NHL.com point projection: 47)

Deep sleeper: Vitek Vanecek, G (NHL.com win projection: 16)

