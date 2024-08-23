San Jose Sharks fantasy projections for 2024-25

1. Macklin Celebrini, F

NHL.com point projection: 60

As a 17-year-old freshman at Boston University last season, Celebrini was second among NCAA players in goals (32) and third in points (64) in 38 games, and won the Hobey Baker Award as the most outstanding player in men's college hockey. Celebrini, selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, likely will start the season as San Jose's No. 1 center and is worth reaching for anytime outside the top 100 overall in redraft leagues and among the top 10-15 overall in long-term leagues.