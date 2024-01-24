Hertl, Sharks rally past Rangers for OT win

Alexander Barabanov spun away from K'Andre Miller in the slot and passed to Jan Rutta, who found Hertl below the right circle for the game-winning goal.

"'Roots' and 'Barbie' made a great play," Hertl said. "Huge win for us, and it's nice to have three (wins) in a row."

Nico Sturm and Ryan Carpenter scored in the third period, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves for the Sharks (13-31-4), who were coming off a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday and are 3-0-1 in their past four games.

"It was a true team effort," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "Couldn't be prouder of this team, and I've been proud of them on many occasions in a tough season, but no more so than I am tonight."