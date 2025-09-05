Price traded to Sharks by Canadiens for prospect

Carey Price was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Montreal Canadiens on Friday with a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for defenseman prospect Gannon Laroque.

The 38-year-old goalie has not played an NHL game since April 29, 2022, because of numerous injuries and his reluctance to have a more invasive surgery on his right knee. He is the winningest goalie in Canadiens history with 361, and is Montreal's all-time leader at the position in games played (712), starts (700), shots against (21,059) and saves (19,304). His 49 NHL shutouts ranks third in Montreal annals behind Hockey Hall of Famers George Hainsworth (75) and Jacques Plante (58).

He is in the final season of an eight-year contract he signed with the Canadiens on July 2, 2017.

Price told LNH.com in March that he would have enjoyed the opportunity to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February had he been healthy.

"I would have loved to have played a game on the international stage in Montreal," Price said then. "I always wore the Canadian colors with great pride. A game at Bell Centre with my Canadian teammates would have been the memory of a lifetime. The stage for that game was huge. When you're no longer playing, you miss the energy and the nerves before a big game. It's an adrenaline rush.

"The combination of a game in Montreal with a Team Canada game, it made me feel a lot of emotions. But I was happy to participate as a fan. For my part, I always knew that my career would come to an end because of health reasons or because I was told I wasn't good enough anymore. I'd like to think that I finally stopped because my body just couldn't keep up anymore. I like that better. I'm still a proud athlete. I would've found it tough to find myself out of the NHL because I no longer had the talent to keep up."