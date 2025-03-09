Price 'would have loved to have played' for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL -- Carey Price had just returned from his morning routine of driving his three young children to school in Kelowna, British Columbia. On this Friday morning at the end of February, Price sounds like a dad who's happy to be spending time at home, but hockey is never too far from his mind.

During an interview with NHL.com/fr in his role as spokesperson for Kraft Hockeyville, Price is infinitely chattier than he was after a game or practice during his 15 seasons as the goalie for the Montreal Canadiens from 2007-22.

"Yeah, I miss hockey," Price said. "I miss the games. I have such a competitive spirit. I liked the energy, the preparation and the routine of game day. But I don't really miss being on my knees 200 times during a single practice."

Price has not faced a shot since April 29, 2022. That night, he made 37 saves in a 10-2 win against the Florida Panthers. During this final game of the season, and potentially the final game of his illustrious career, Price made the most of his minutes by frequently saluting his wife and kids, who were sitting in the stands in the corner of Bell Centre, during commercial breaks.

Two weeks ago, the 37-year-old made his return to the arena where the fans so often chanted his name: "Carey! Carey! Carey!" Introduced to the crowd during Canada's 3-1 loss to the United States in the round-robin phase of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 15, Price said he felt a wave of nostalgia.

"Yeah, it was special to come back to Montreal," he said. "Between the autograph-signing session and the singing of the national anthems, I took a couple of seconds to take a look around me at Bell Centre. I wanted to take in the atmosphere.

"When you're playing, you often end up in more of a bubble and you particularly focus on the game. I found the crowd's energy to be simply wonderful. I'd say that at that exact moment, I missed hockey. I don't think it ever hit me as hard as it did that night for the U.S.-Canada game."