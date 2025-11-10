Zizing ‘Em Up: Celebrini making case for Olympics with Canada

TORONTO -- Should they pick him or not?

With every passing game that Macklin Celebrini lights up the scoreboard for the San Jose Sharks, the debate as to whether the 19-year-old center should be selected for Team Canada snowballs.

During an interview with NHL.com two weeks ago, general manager Doug Armstrong said consistency was vital in a young player, not to mention his ability to elevate his game on a big stage, which the Olympics obviously will be.

So, let’s examine how Celebrini is doing in those regards.

Through 16 games this season, the North Vancouver, British Columbia, native has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and trails Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche by five for the NHL scoring lead. Not a huge body of work, but far from a one-off.

As for stepping up when the lights are the brightest, Celebrini did get a test of playing alongside some prestigious star power while wearing the Canadian jersey during the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May, when he was teammates with MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in eight games.

Asked what he learned about Celebrini during that tournament and whether the No. 1 pick from the 2024 NHL Draft had the type of maturity to be seriously considered for an Olympic roster spot, Crosby offered some high praise.

“He’s a guy that has a real passion for it,” Crosby said. “He works probably as hard as anybody and, probably, with his age, I think fast tracking the learning curve for him. So, you could see right from last year how he got better as the season went on.

“At Worlds, it was pretty clear to see [him] almost taking another step there. This year, with the way he’s starting, seems to be the same, so I think he’s definitely somebody that’s earned a lot of attention for good reason. And, you know, we’ll see.

“But he’s definitely playing some great hockey now.”

Joe Thornton couldn’t agree more.

Few people know Celebrini better than the larger-than-life figure known as “Jumbo Joe,” who will officially be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday. That’s because Thornton, aside from being an influential mentor for Celebrini, is also his landlord, having welcomed him to live in his San Jose-area home for a second consecutive year.

As such, Thornton understands the burning desire the understated Celebrini has to represent Canada in three months.

“I hope he gets the chance, because I know how much he wants to be on that team,” Thornton told NHL.com during the Hall of Fame ring ceremony Saturday. “I know what it meant to me to be on the Olympic team in 2010 in Vancouver when we won gold. It’s just so special, so exciting.

“It’s not easy for the people picking the team; there are so many quality players to choose from. But he’s playing so well, he’s motivated and he wants it. He’s strong, he plays a 200-foot game. I’ve said it before, but he’s honestly pretty much got everything.”

WPG@SJS: Celebrini buries a backhand on the breakaway for equalizer

Thornton would know what it takes to be an elite performer, both in the NHL and internationally. He’s 14th all-time in points (1,539) and seventh in assists (1,109) after playing 1,714 games (sixth) from 1997 to 2022 with the Boston Bruins, Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

“He’s just an incredible player,” Thornton said of Celebrini. “I’m lucky I get to watch a few games. But really, when we’re home, we don’t really talk about hockey. We just kind of hang out.

“Remember, he’s just 19 years old, but he’s an incredible talent. He’s so dedicated and you can tell he just wants to be one of the greats.”

Like Thornton was.

No, Jumbo Joe never won the Stanley Cup, but that void in his career doesn’t tarnish his thrill of representing Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

“Just amazing,” he said. “I always loved to play in those best-on-best tournaments, whether it was World Cups or Olympics. And I’m a fan, too, so as a fan you want to see best-on-best.

“What they put on last year with the 4 Nations, I thought was great, so I’m looking forward to watching the Olympics this year.”

Which again begs the question to be asked, will Celebrini be a part of it?

“I’m not trying to think about that,” Celebrini said. “A long way to go. We are just in early November.”

True enough.

At the same time, this much we do know: Celebrini will be a topic of conversation when Team Canada’s hierarchy meets in Toronto on Tuesday.

SPEAKING OF BEDARD ...

While on the subject of young up-and-coming Olympic candidates, let’s not forget about Bedard. Given his start, he’s certainly put himself on the radar.

The 20-year-old, another North Vancouver native, had three more points (one goal, two assists) in a 5-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Bedard has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 16 games this season, four behind MacKinnon for the NHL lead, and is playing the best hockey of his career after being the No. 1 pick by Chicago in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Yet another talented young forward for Team Canada officials to ponder.

One person Bedard is impressing is Blackhawks great Duncan Keith who, like Thornton, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Monday.

“I’m sure he and Celebrini are going to get a look,” the retired defenseman said. “I mean, what they’ve been able to do thus far this year, they’re off to a great start (8-5-3). They’re exciting to watch, and I’m sure they’re in the running.

“But the thing is, Canada, all those teams, they are hard picks to make. I do know they do a very thorough job and narrow it down. And I think when they finally do their picks, they’ll be the right ones and they’ll have done their due diligence for sure.”

CHI@DET: Bedard snaps puck top shelf on the power play 59 seconds into 1st

Unlike Celebrini, Bedard has no hesitation to publicly state how much making the Olympic team would mean to him.

“Of course, if that’s something that I get to do, that would be unbelievable, and I would do anything to be on that team,” Bedard said after getting his first NHL hat trick in a 7-3 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 28.

Bedard and Celebrini have almost two months of auditions to make Canada’s roster before it’s announced in early January. It will be riveting theatre.

OLYMPICS STOCK WATCH

Each week we’ll look at a candidate who’s catching our attention in the push to make his respective national team.

Leo Carlsson, F, Sweden (Anaheim Ducks)

When Carlsson played one game for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, the 20-year-old became the youngest player to participate in the tournament. It certainly helped his confidence, judging by his start this season. Carlsson is tied for second in the NHL with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) and extended his point streak to 10 games (eight goals, 11 assists) by scoring twice on the power play in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. At his current pace, he’ll easily smash his NHL career highs in goals (20), assists (25) and points (45) he had in 76 games last season. At the same time, Carlsson could provide the type of offensive punch with forwards William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators) that would serve as the perfect complement to Sweden’s strong defensive core. As coach Sam Hallam noted prior to the season, “He’s taken some big steps.” Carlsson continues to do, and it may land him in Italy come February.

ANA@VGK: Carlsson rips one by Schmid for his second of the game

QUOTE/UNQUOTE

“I was kind of surprised he was left off. I think maybe he was dealing with some kind of injury, so that was part of it. But the one thing I know about ‘Kaner’ is that when the game’s on the line, he’s just so clutch. And I have the utmost respect for him and [I’ve seen] it firsthand in those situations. So to me, I’d always have Kane around my team every day of the week.” -- Duncan Keith discussing former teammate Patrick Kane and whether the Detroit Red Wings forward should be selected for Team USA

THE LAST WORD

Canada assistant coach Pete DeBoer received a special honor Friday when he became the first inductee in the inaugural Kitchener Rangers Level of Legacy.

The Rangers won two Ontario Hockey League championships and the Memorial Cup in 2003 with DeBoer behind the bench. His close friend Steve Spott, also a former Rangers coach who’s now a Bruins assistant, was among those on hand at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for the ceremony.

“I haven't been in this building in a long time," DeBoer said in his pregame address to the crowd. “It's a rare opportunity to look back and spend time in the greatest hockey rink in North America with the greatest fans.

“We had a lot of players come through here that bled blue and red and white for you guys, and they did it because you guys showed up every Friday night, the Ranger nation, and they wanted to, so thank you.”

DeBoer then recalled how fans celebrated the final seconds of the team’s Memorial Cup victory in Quebec City 22 years earlier with chants of “Ole ole ole ole.” As such, he led fans at the Aud with those same chants on Friday.

He hopes Canadian fans will be jubilantly chanting those same things in Italy come February.

