June 2025: Pride Campaign

The San Francisco Earthquakes are an LGBTQ+ ice hockey team founded to create a safe, welcoming, and empowering space for queer athletes and allies. The Earthquakes bring together players of various skill levels who share a love for the game and a commitment to inclusion on and off the ice.

PRIDE PARADE

Prior to the start of the 2024-25 season, members of Team Teal walked together in Silicon Valley’s annual Pride Parade alongside Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli and his wife Cat, mascot S.J. Sharkie, and the San Francisco Earthquakes LGBTQ+ ice hockey team. Members of Team Teal gathered in downtown San Jose decked out in colorful Pride gear including apparel, flags, and signs. Team Teal is scheduled to participate in the 2025 Pride Parade on August 31.