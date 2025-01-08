San Jose Sharks Host Annual Pride Celebration Game on Saturday, January 11

The Sharks Pride celebration continues Saturday, January 11 with multiple activations taking place throughout the Sharks Pride game:

Starting at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, January 10, the Sharks will auction Pride-themed Sharks jerseys with crest and patch artwork designed by Local Color Artist, Melissa Marzan (@thelettermermaid). The jerseys will be available for fans to bid on from Friday, January 10 at noon PT through Sunday, January 12 at noon PT. Net proceeds benefit the PRIDE & Gender Equity Center at San Jose State University (SJSU) via the SJSU Tower Foundation.

Marzan is a hand-lettering and illustration artist who primarily focuses on murals. She sees her work as a starting point to conversations about emotional vulnerability, cultivating community, ocean conservation, and her experience as a Queer/Bisexual Filipino American woman. Heavily inspired by her upbringing on the central coast, she primarily works with a blue color palette which symbolizes honesty and radiates friendly and calming energies. Her goals are to help empathetic and passionate creatives become their bravest selves through creativity and encourage everyone to live life authentically.

The game will be preceded by a ceremonial puck drop by Kieran Flaherty, President of San Francisco Earthquakes LGBTQ+ Ice Hockey Club.

Pride-themed lighting in the arena bowl and themed music throughout the night.

The Sharks center-hung video display will feature videos highlighting the Sharks engagement with LGBTQ+ organizations including SV Pride, the San Francisco Earthquakes, and the Q Corner (@cscbehavioralhealth).

DJ Cisco, a dynamic and seasoned music professional with more than two decades of experience bringing energy and expertise to festivals, concerts, and LGBTQ+ clubs throughout the west coast, will spin during breaks and intermissions at section 106.

The Sharks will host a pregame educational activity on the concourse where fans can create a bracelet or keychain to celebrate the various forms of LGBTQIA+ pride flags.

Santa Clara County Office of LGBTQ Affairs - Division of Equity and Social Justice and PFLAG will have informational tables on the concourse.

Pride-themed Sharks merchandise specifically created for this night and featuring artwork created by Marzan and will be available for purchase in the Sharks Pro Shop located near the South Entrance at SAP Center. To view the Sharks Pride collection, click HERE.