San Jose Sharks Host Annual Pride Celebration Game on Saturday, January 11

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are excited to announce a special night dedicated to continued celebration of Pride. This event will take place on Saturday, January 11 against the Minnesota Wild.
Join the celebration and get your tickets HERE.
The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are excited to announce a special night dedicated to continued celebration of Pride. This event will take place on Saturday, January 11 against the Minnesota Wild.
Join the celebration and get your tickets HERE.
The annual Sharks pride game will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and recognize the diverse identities within the community while showcasing the importance of inclusion, visibility, and pride. This game will also promote allyship while educating and fostering a safe and welcoming environment. All fans in attendance will receive a special edition Pride beanie upon entry and are encouraged to wear Pride gear to the game. Tickets to Sharks Pride Night are still available and can be purchased HERE.
The Sharks Pride celebration continues Saturday, January 11 with multiple activations taking place throughout the Sharks Pride game:
Marzan is a hand-lettering and illustration artist who primarily focuses on murals. She sees her work as a starting point to conversations about emotional vulnerability, cultivating community, ocean conservation, and her experience as a Queer/Bisexual Filipino American woman. Heavily inspired by her upbringing on the central coast, she primarily works with a blue color palette which symbolizes honesty and radiates friendly and calming energies. Her goals are to help empathetic and passionate creatives become their bravest selves through creativity and encourage everyone to live life authentically.
Pride-themed Sharks merchandise specifically created for this night and featuring artwork created by Marzan and will be available for purchase in the Sharks Pro Shop located near the South Entrance at SAP Center. To view the Sharks Pride collection, click HERE.