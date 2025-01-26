Ekblad has 2 points in return, Panthers score 7 to cruise past Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Aaron Ekblad had a goal and an assist in his return from injury, and Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists for the Florida Panthers in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.
Ekblad missed the previous seven games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Jan. 8.
"It felt good to get my feet under me," Ekblad said. "I thought the guys played really well. [Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky] played amazing -- just a fun game to come back to."
A.J. Greer also had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists for the Panthers (29-18-3), who have won four of six. Bobrovsky made 21 saves.
"We were able to change the game. They came out really strong, really fast and they got a lead," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "Then, with six minutes left in the first period, we had a little more physicality in our game on our forecheck, and that helped us slow them down a little bit."
Cody Ceci and Will Smith scored for the Sharks (14-32-6), who have lost six straight and nine of ten. Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled early in the second period for Yaroslav Askarov, who stopped 14 of 17 shots in relief.
"We just stopped getting into people. Stopped skating in some areas without the puck, and then they end up in the back of our net," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Nate Schmidt gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 5:47 of the first period after Marc-Edouard Vlasic turned the puck over on a pass to the middle. Schmidt's slap shot beat Georgiev blocker side.
Ceci tied it 1-1 at 6:50 with a deflection in the slot after Jake Walman skated in from the blue line and shot the puck through traffic.
Smith gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead 32 seconds later at 7:22. Mario Ferraro's wrist shot missed wide but rebounded to the left of Bobrovsky for Smith to put into an open net.
The Panthers then scored six consecutive goals.
"I think they felt our push in the first, and we immediately found out what a Cup-contending team looks like," Walman said. "Their pushback was much better than ours."
Sam Bennett tied it 2-2 at 14:27 after scoring on a net-front scramble, and Ekblad put Florida back in front 3-2 at 17:08 with a one-timer over Georgiev's glove. Tkachuk fed the puck to Ekblad at the right point after winning a battle along the boards.
"Anytime he's out there when he shoots, get to the net because it's going to get by and you're going to have a chance," Tkachuk said. "It's good, really good, having him back."
Greer extended it to 4-2 at 3:01 of the second period with a breakaway goal. Tomas Nosek sent a pass through the middle to Greer, who went backhand and scored five-hole on Georgiev.
Tkachuk scored on the power play to make it 5-2 at 5:35 with a deflection over the glove of Askarov.
Jesper Boqvist pushed it to 6-2 at 13:07 with a tap-in to the left of Askarov. Sam then Reinhart made it 7-2 at 16:25 on a backhand in front for Florida’s sixth straight goal.
NOTES: Barkov reached 752 career points and surpassed Olli Jokinen (750) for fourth in NHL history among players born in Finland. Barkov, who will represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, trails only Teemu Selanne (1,457), Jari Kurri (1,398) and Saku Koivu (832). ... Florida scored six or more goals for the 10th time this season, tying the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets for the most games reaching that total in 2024-25. ... Colin White, a forward, signed an NHL contract with the Sharks on Saturday. White had been with San Jose of the American Hockey League and had ten points (five goals, five assists) in 20 games. He was a healthy scratch. ... Sharks defenseman Jan Rutta missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury.