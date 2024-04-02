Preview: Senators at Wild

Related news:

This Wild team is clinging on to the last remnants of a playoff push here currently sitting eight points behind the Kings with a game in hand and only nine games remaining to sneak into that final Wild Card spot. The Wild have shown that they're willing to take risks to get into the playoffs, sometimes the risks pan out like when they pulled their goaltender in OT to beat the Nashville Predators a couple weeks ago. Other times the risk does not pan out, like when they tried to do the same thing againt Vegas in their last game and lost giving up the point they earned going to overtime.

As the Wild look to make this late season push they will need to lean on their stars a little extra. Look no further than Kirill Karpizov to apply the pressure, on the verge of his third straight 40-goal season in just his fifth year in the league, Karpizov has been tough to handle this year especially on the power play where he has found 14 of his 37 goals. Beyond Karpizov the Wild have Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy, and Mats Zuccarello that can hurt you in a hurry combining for 176 points on the season. On the back end watch out for Calder Trophy candidate Brock Faber who has established himself as on of the best young defencemen in the league just 75 games into his NHL career.

With a lot on the line tonight look for the Wild to bring a desperation the Senators will have to stifle as they look to play spoiler once again and extend their streak to six straight wins.