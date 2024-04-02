Preview: Senators at Wild

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 8 p.m. EST
Where: Xcel Energy Center
Preview: The Senators take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center for the final time this season
The Senators extended their win streak to five games Saturday night in Winnipeg in thrilling fashion behind a late power play goal from Brady Tkachuk. With a day off to rest and a practice day in the books look for them to carry the momentum that they have built over the last couple of weeks into tonight, set to play spoiler again while temporarily keeping the season alive.
Leaning on the hottest goaltending stretch of the season that has seen Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg boast a combined 0.936% save percentage while allowing only 1.80 goals per game, the Sens have been in good hands with the net minders. Paired with a particularly potent stretch of offensive output that has seen the Senators averaging 4.00 goals per game as well the Senators have been clicking on all fronts.
This Wild team is clinging on to the last remnants of a playoff push here currently sitting eight points behind the Kings with a game in hand and only nine games remaining to sneak into that final Wild Card spot. The Wild have shown that they're willing to take risks to get into the playoffs, sometimes the risks pan out like when they pulled their goaltender in OT to beat the Nashville Predators a couple weeks ago. Other times the risk does not pan out, like when they tried to do the same thing againt Vegas in their last game and lost giving up the point they earned going to overtime.
As the Wild look to make this late season push they will need to lean on their stars a little extra. Look no further than Kirill Karpizov to apply the pressure, on the verge of his third straight 40-goal season in just his fifth year in the league, Karpizov has been tough to handle this year especially on the power play where he has found 14 of his 37 goals. Beyond Karpizov the Wild have Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy, and Mats Zuccarello that can hurt you in a hurry combining for 176 points on the season. On the back end watch out for Calder Trophy candidate Brock Faber who has established himself as on of the best young defencemen in the league just 75 games into his NHL career.
With a lot on the line tonight look for the Wild to bring a desperation the Senators will have to stifle as they look to play spoiler once again and extend their streak to six straight wins.
Senators 7-3-0
Wild 5-2-3
Senators
Wild
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (33)
Kirill Kaprizov (37)
Assists
Tim Stützle (51)
Kirill Kaprizov (45)
Points
Tim Stützle (69)
Kirill Kaprizov (82)
+/-
Jake Sanderson (+14)
Jonas Brodin (+19)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (122)
Jake Middleton (77)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (10)
Kirill Kaprizov (14)
Short-handed goals
Claude Giroux / Parker Kelly (2)
Joel Eriksson Ek (1)
Below is how the Senators lined up at practice at Xcel Energy Center yesterday and though Thomas Chabot participated in morning skate he will be hled out of action tonight so this is how we expect to see them line up this evening. Interim head coach Jacques Martin confirmed that Joonas Korpisalo will get the start tonight, his fifth in the last six games.
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin and forward Brady Tkachuk ahead of the Senators taking on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center:
Watch the recap of the Senators win over the Wild from their first meeting this season at the Global Series at Avicii Arena in Stockholm: