Standing 'Gaard

In 27 career NHL games with the Senators, Sogaard has posted a 3.44 goals against average and a .884% save percentage, totalling a 10-10-3 record. The 2022-23 season saw Sogaard be named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for February, during which he went 4-0-1 with a 2.33 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.

The Aalborg, Denmark, native spent the majority of his 2023-24 season with the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville. In 32 regular season starts, Sogaard recorded a 2.45 goals against average and a .916% save percentage to post a 18-9-3 record. He also played in six playoff games with Belleville, putting up a 2.46 goals against average and a .910% save percentage. In 96 career AHL games, Sogaard has a 50-33-6 record that accompanies a 2.80 goals against average and a .908% save percentage.

At just 23 years old, Sogaard’s career is only just beginning. With him signed for two more seasons, Senators fans can get excited to see where the coming years will take him.