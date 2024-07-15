Standing 'Gaard

The Ottawa Senators sign goaltender Mads Sogaard to a two-year deal.

Sogaard Signed Article
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed goaltender Mads Sogaard to a two-year contract. The first year of the contract will be two-way, while the second year will be one-way. The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL.

Sogaard, 23, was drafted 37th overall by the Senators in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Sogaard made his NHL debut with the Senators on April 1, 2022, in a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The start saw Sogaard become just the second Danish-born goaltender in NHL history.

In 27 career NHL games with the Senators, Sogaard has posted a 3.44 goals against average and a .884% save percentage, totalling a 10-10-3 record. The 2022-23 season saw Sogaard be named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for February, during which he went 4-0-1 with a 2.33 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.

The Aalborg, Denmark, native spent the majority of his 2023-24 season with the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville. In 32 regular season starts, Sogaard recorded a 2.45 goals against average and a .916% save percentage to post a 18-9-3 record. He also played in six playoff games with Belleville, putting up a 2.46 goals against average and a .910% save percentage. In 96 career AHL games, Sogaard has a 50-33-6 record that accompanies a 2.80 goals against average and a .908% save percentage.

At just 23 years old, Sogaard’s career is only just beginning. With him signed for two more seasons, Senators fans can get excited to see where the coming years will take him.

