Standing 'Gaard

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed goaltender Mads Sogaard to a two-year contract. The first year of the contract will be two-way, while the second year will be one-way. The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL.
Sogaard, 23, was drafted 37th overall by the Senators in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Sogaard made his NHL debut with the Senators on April 1, 2022, in a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The start saw Sogaard become just the second Danish-born goaltender in NHL history.