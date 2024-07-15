Senators to participate in 2024 Tim Hortons Camp Day

The Ottawa Senators will be participating in the 2024 Tim Hortons Camp Day on July 17.

Spartacat Tim Hortons
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have announced they will be participating in Tim Hortons Camp Day again this year. This year's Camp Day, Wednesday, July 17, will see the team make appearances at two Tim Hortons locations in Kanata. 

The Tim Hortons Foundation Camps gives children between the ages of 12-16 from disadvantaged backgrounds with the opportunity to attend camps. At their young, impressionable age, the positive impact of attending fun and educational camps can go a long way. The Tim Hortons Foundation seeks to provide these children with that impact. For more information on Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, fans can read here.

The Hazeldean-Edgewater Tim Hortons and the Eagleson Tim Hortons will both be visited by the Senators this year. Special guests Spartacat and Senators Alumnus Chris Neil will be on hand at both locations, handing out orders and Sens Hockey Cards to fans that visit. 

Last year's Camp Day saw the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation donate $50,000 to the Tim Hortons Foundation.

All coffee, iced coffee, and bracelet sales on July 17th will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Tim Hortons Camp Day schedule

Time
Location
Address
8:00-9:00 a.m.
Eagleson Tim Hortons
12:00-1:00 p.m.
Hazeldean-Edgewater Tim Hortons
Camp day

