Jan's the man

The Ottawa Senators make their third trade in as many days, as the team acquires forward Jan Jenik from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for forward Egor Sokolov.

Jenik, 23, was drafted 65th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The forward has skated in 22 career NHL games, all with the Coyotes. Jenik made his NHL debut on May 7, 2021, against the San Jose Sharks. He scored his first NHL goal in the very same game. In his 22 career games, Jenik has recorded six points in the form of four goals and two assists.

The Nymburk, Czechia native spent the majority of his 2023-24 season with the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate, the Tuscon Roadrunners. Playing 55 regular season games, Jenik tallied 16 goals and 20 assists for a 36-point total. In 165 career AHL games, Jenik has 46 goals and 74 assists for a total of 120 points.

Jenik also suited up for Team Czech Republic in both the 2019 and 2020 World Junior Championships, the latter year wearing an ‘A’ on his jersey as part of the team’s leadership group. In six combined games between the two tournaments, Jenik scored two goals and three assists, totalling five points.

Headed the other way is forward Egor Sokolov. The 24-year-old was drafted 61st overall by the Senators in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and skated in 13 games with Ottawa. In that span, he recorded one goal and one assist. The Yekaterinburg, Russia native played in 240 career games with Ottawa’s AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators. Sokolov scored 76 goals and added 104 assists to total 180 points in that span.

Of the trade, Senators’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager said, “Jan is a versatile and skilled forward capable of playing at both centre and on the wing, he’s tenacious and demonstrates good offensive upside.”