Ottawa Senators announce Sens Rally Tour

The Ottawa Senators have announced they will host several Sens Rally Tour presented by Canadian Tire events across the city. The events will take place at the following locations:
Location
Date
Address
Orleans Canadian Tire
Wednesday, July 31st
Gloucester Canadian Tire
Thursday, August 8th
Leitrim Canadian Tire
Thursday, August 15th
Ottawa Merivale Canadian Tire
Tuesday, August 20th
All days’ events will run from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
The Ottawa Senators Street Team will be on-site providing a wide variety of activities and prizes. Activities will include inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, Pose with a Pro, and an ice cream truck. Prizes awarded will include tickets to Ottawa Senators games, jerseys, and more.
The Sens Rally Tour will also see guest appearances from Spartacat and Ottawa Senators Alumni, available to fans for a meet-and-greet and photograph.
