Ottawa Senators announce Sens Rally Tour

Ottawa Senators to host Sens Rally Tour presented by Canadian Tire.

Sens fan kid
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have announced they will host several Sens Rally Tour presented by Canadian Tire events across the city. The events will take place at the following locations:

Location
Date
Address
Orleans Canadian Tire
Wednesday, July 31st
Gloucester Canadian Tire
Thursday, August 8th
Leitrim Canadian Tire
Thursday, August 15th
Ottawa Merivale Canadian Tire
Tuesday, August 20th

All days’ events will run from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

The Ottawa Senators Street Team will be on-site providing a wide variety of activities and prizes. Activities will include inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, Pose with a Pro, and an ice cream truck. Prizes awarded will include tickets to Ottawa Senators games, jerseys, and more.

The Sens Rally Tour will also see guest appearances from Spartacat and Ottawa Senators Alumni, available to fans for a meet-and-greet and photograph.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

