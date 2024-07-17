Ottawa Senators announce Sens Rally Tour

All days’ events will run from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

The Ottawa Senators Street Team will be on-site providing a wide variety of activities and prizes. Activities will include inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, Pose with a Pro, and an ice cream truck. Prizes awarded will include tickets to Ottawa Senators games, jerseys, and more.

The Sens Rally Tour will also see guest appearances from Spartacat and Ottawa Senators Alumni, available to fans for a meet-and-greet and photograph.