Andonovsthree

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed defenceman Matthew Andonovski to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Andonovski, 19, was drafted 140th overall by the Senators in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Markham, Ontario native spent the 2023-24 season with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. He played in 65 regular season games, scoring seven goals and 25 assists to total 32 points. The defenceman also skated in 10 playoff games for the Rangers, adding one assist. Andonovski finished the 2023-24 season with the OHL’s best plus-minus rating (+58).

Last season was Andonovski’s third with the Rangers. In a career 175 OHL games, the defenceman has totalled seven goals and 45 assists for 52 points. Andonovski’s first career OHL goal came in the opening game of last season.

Sens’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios spoke about Andonovski: