Senators announce Equipment for Kids drop-off days

The Ottawa Senators announce four summer drop-off days and locations for the Equipment for Kids initiative.

Jumpstart kid
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators continue to support the Equipment for Kids initiative as the team announces four drop-off days for this summer. The event, which sees both new and used children’s hockey gear donated to designated drop-off locations, is designed to provide disadvantaged youth with access to the gear they need to play hockey. This summer’s Equipment for Kids drop-off days will be at the following locations, in partnership with Canadian Tire:

Equipment for Kids drop-off days and locations

Location
Date
Address
Orleans Canadian Tire
Wednesday, July 31st
Gloucester Canadian Tire
Thursday, August 8th
Leitrim Canadian Tire
Thursday, August 15th
Ottawa Merivale Canadian Tire
Tuesday, August 20th

Each drop-off day will be running from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the given location. Fans are encouraged to bring children’s hockey gear of all sizes, new or gently used. Skates, shin guards, helmets, shoulder pads — all is welcome. Members of the Ottawa Senators Street Team will be on hand at each drop-off day to assist with the collection of donations.

Running congruently with the drop-off days will be the Ottawa Senators Rally Tour, located at the same Canadian Tire stores as the drop-offs. The Rally Tour will provide fans with fun activities and opportunities to win prizes alongside their equipment donations.

