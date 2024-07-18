Senators announce Equipment for Kids drop-off days

The Ottawa Senators continue to support the Equipment for Kids initiative as the team announces four drop-off days for this summer. The event, which sees both new and used children’s hockey gear donated to designated drop-off locations, is designed to provide disadvantaged youth with access to the gear they need to play hockey. This summer’s Equipment for Kids drop-off days will be at the following locations, in partnership with Canadian Tire:
Location
Date
Address
Orleans Canadian Tire
Wednesday, July 31st
Gloucester Canadian Tire
Thursday, August 8th
Leitrim Canadian Tire
Thursday, August 15th
Ottawa Merivale Canadian Tire
Tuesday, August 20th
Each drop-off day will be running from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the given location. Fans are encouraged to bring children’s hockey gear of all sizes, new or gently used. Skates, shin guards, helmets, shoulder pads — all is welcome. Members of the Ottawa Senators Street Team will be on hand at each drop-off day to assist with the collection of donations.
Running congruently with the drop-off days will be the Ottawa Senators Rally Tour, located at the same Canadian Tire stores as the drop-offs. The Rally Tour will provide fans with fun activities and opportunities to win prizes alongside their equipment donations.
