Senators announce Equipment for Kids drop-off days

Each drop-off day will be running from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the given location. Fans are encouraged to bring children’s hockey gear of all sizes, new or gently used. Skates, shin guards, helmets, shoulder pads — all is welcome. Members of the Ottawa Senators Street Team will be on hand at each drop-off day to assist with the collection of donations.

Running congruently with the drop-off days will be the Ottawa Senators Rally Tour, located at the same Canadian Tire stores as the drop-offs. The Rally Tour will provide fans with fun activities and opportunities to win prizes alongside their equipment donations.