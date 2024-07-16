Senators acquire sixth round pick from Colorado

The Ottawa Senators have acquired a 2026 sixth round pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Kevin Mandolese and the team’s 2026 seventh round pick.

By Sydney D'Amico
The Ottawa Senators have acquired the Colorado Avalanche’s 2026 sixth round pick in exchange for goaltender Kevin Mandolese and the team’s own 2026 seventh round pick.

Mandolese, 23, was drafted 157th overall by the Senators in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Mandolese spent the majority of his 2023-24 season with Ottawa’s AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, playing in 23 regular season games with the club. In that time, Mandolese posted a 10-9-2 record with a 3.07 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. The Blainville, Québec, native made his NHL debut with the Senators the season prior, in a 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders on February 14, 2023.

